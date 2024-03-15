UPS ADDS CAPACITY WITH ADDITIONAL FLIGHT AND OFFERS MIDNIGHT SHIPMENT PICKUP TIMES FOR TAIWAN EXPORTS TO EUROPE

Increased frequency to 4 days a week allows Taiwan businesses to deliver 30% more volume, and more regularly, to 56+ countries and territories in Europe , in as little as 2 business days

Shipments can be picked up as late as midnight and still benefit from same-day export, giving Taiwan businesses a "truly end-of-day" pickup experience, and more time to manufacture goods

UPS currently offers the only money-back guaranteed international Express delivery service from Taiwan to Europe

TAIPEI, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UPS (NYSE: UPS) customers in Taiwan can now leverage the power of the global logistics service provider's network to more frequently export 30% more volume, and still get their shipments delivered within two business days to over 56 countries and territories in Europe.

UPS adds shipping capacity for exports from Taiwan to Europe, providing customers with same-day export, midnight pickup cut off time, and delivery with money-back guaranteed services within 2 business days, helping customers expand their businesses in Europe.

On top of that, customers benefit from same-day exports with extended shipment pickup times as late as midnight[1] for a "truly end-of-day" pickup experience, all while enjoying greater peace-of-mind using the only money-back guaranteed express delivery service currently available from Taiwan to Europe.

"Europe remains an important export destination for UPS Taiwan, having consistently been amongst Taiwan's top three trading partners for almost two decades[2]," said Sam Hung, managing director UPS Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Europe is where close to 20% of Taiwan's annual total exports are destined. In 2023, Taiwan's exports to Europe were worth US$37 billion, with 70% of these from infocomm and electrical products every year for the past decade.[3]

"This enhancement gives our Taiwan customers wider production windows, greater convenience, better flexibility and control of their supply chains, and more opportunities to grow their business in Europe. Given that the high-tech and industrial manufacturing & automotive segments are forecasted to remain strong, we expect customers in these sectors to benefit the most from these improvements," added Sam.

This is the latest in a series of network and facility enhancements by UPS in its Asia Pacific network. Since late 2023, the company announced a boost in global delivery times for a wide range of customers in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, and Vietnam – some of the region's most dynamic and fastest-growing economies.

These upgrades follow earlier investments in Japan, mainland China, Vietnam, South Korea, and most recently Hong Kong, where UPS will be opening a new state-of-the-art hub facility in 2028[4].

Through the strength of its global network and portfolio of integrated logistics solutions which include supply chain management, healthcare logistics, and customs brokerage, UPS remains committed to helping businesses reach more markets faster and navigate complex trade regulations to grow internationally.

[1] Subject to pre-approval and customer demand. [2] "Department of Statistics, Ministry of Economic Affairs of Taiwan" [3] "Customs Administration, Ministry of Finance of Taiwan" [4] UPS to boost global trade with enhanced operations at new hub at Hong Kong International Airport

