UPS COMPLETES EXPANSION OF CLARK AIRPORT HUB

CLARK, Philippines, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global logistics leader UPS (NYSE: UPS) has completed a major expansion of its package sorting hub at Clark Airport.

The move, which sees the facility nearly double in size, will allow UPS to process up to 30% more packages per hour and means customers in more postal codes in Metro Manila will be able to receive deliveries via UPS's Worldwide Express service several hours earlier than before.

Meanwhile pickup times for some local export businesses will also be extended to give them more time to process orders every day.

"E-commerce is currently one of the biggest cross-border trade growth opportunities available to small and medium-sized businesses in the Philippines," said UPS Philippines Managing Director Russell Reed.

"This expansion to our Clark hub allows us to process more import and export shipments every day and to process them faster. It's the latest example of how we're working to enhance the services we offer to our customers so that they can process more orders, reach more of their customers and stay more globally competitive."

The expansion of the Clark hub is part of an ongoing commitment by UPS to provide better express delivery experiences for customers across Asia Pacific. It follows the relocation earlier this year of the company's Cebu Center nearer to the Mactan-Cebu International Airport and numerous other regional network and facility enhancements including in Singapore, Japan, China, Vietnam and South Korea.

Results from UPS's intra-Asia study show that the Philippines' trade with 11 other leading Asia Pacific economies could more than triple by 2030, with digitalization, e-commerce and inclusive policies for SMBs all providing growth opportunities.

To view and download the complete UPS Intra-Asia Study visit: https://about.ups.com/sg/en/our-stories/customer-first/ups-intraasia-study.html

According to a report by Google, Temasek, and Bain & Co., the e-commerce sector in the Philippines is projected to be worth 22 billion U.S. dollars by 2025, making it one of the key growth drivers of the country's digital economy.

