UPS CONTINUES GROWTH INVESTMENTS IN ASIA PACIFIC WITH NEW PHILIPPINES HUB

New hub will improve time in transit for imports, exports and trans-shipments

Move is the latest in a series of investments by UPS to further enhance its Asia Pacific network and enable customers to grow and capitalize on trade lane shifts

UPS has committed to more than a quarter of a billion U.S. dollars in Asia Pacific investments since 2023

New hub will be fully operational in 2026

CLARK, Philippines, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global logistics leader UPS (NYSE: UPS) has taken the value of its investment commitments in Asia Pacific to over $250m since the start of 2023. The investments include the company's recent agreement with The Luzon International Premiere Airport Development Corporation (LIPAD) to expand its operations at Clark Airport (CRK) in the Philippines. The move will enable UPS to further strengthen its portfolio of integrated express, supply chain and healthcare logistics services.

From L-R: LIPAD Chairman and Filinvest Vice-Chairperson Mrs. Josephine Gotianun-Yap; LIPAD President and CEO Mr. Noel Manankil; UPS Philippines Managing Director Mr. Russell Reed; and UPS Finance Supervisor Ms. Rowena Hernando completed the signing of the lease agreement on March 21, 2024

"Asia Pacific continues to be one of UPS's fastest growing regions. UPS has continued to invest in our network to maximize speed and flexibility, build solutions addressing the shift of global trade lanes, and offer resilience for our customers," said Wilfredo Ramos, president UPS Asia Pacific.

The agreement is the latest in a series of recent network and facility enhancements the company has made across Asia Pacific including in Singapore, Japan, mainland China, Vietnam, South Korea, Taiwan, and most recently Hong Kong, where UPS announced it will open a new state-of-the-art facility by 2028.

"We have been doing business in our Philippines hub for more than 25 years, helping to connect businesses to markets in Asia Pacific and beyond. The investments UPS continues to make through this expansion will enhance time in transit across Asia Pacific and continue to deliver service reliability for our customers and position UPS for long term growth," Ramos added.

Since 2022, UPS has also invested intensively in its Healthcare business introducing UPS Premier – which provides priority handling for time- and temperature-sensitive, patient-critical products – in nine markets across the Asia Pacific region. In 2023, the company added over 22,000 square meters of cold-chain enabled handling, storage and distribution space via new healthcare facilities in Singapore and Australia. An additional 12,000 square meters is planned for 2024.

"UPS's expansion in Clark will bring positive changes to Pampanga, providing job opportunities for the local community and serving as an economic stimulus in the region," said LIPAD Chairperson Josephine Gotianun Yap.

"This partnership between UPS and LIPAD also represents a significant milestone in developing Clark as an ideal logistics hub for global brands aiming to establish or expand their international operations. LIPAD, which operates Clark International Airport, looks forward to welcoming UPS to its future location in Clark and supports its expansion in the Philippines," Yap continued.

Construction of the new Clark hub is set to begin in February 2025, and it is expected to be operational in late 2026.

