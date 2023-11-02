UPS NAMES WILFREDO RAMOS ASIA PACIFIC PRESIDENT

SINGAPORE, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UPS (NYSE: UPS) has announced the appointment of Wilfredo "Wil" Ramos as the company's new Asia Pacific president. Ramos succeeds Michelle Ho, who retired after more than 30 years of service at UPS.

Ramos now leads all aspects of UPS's small package business across the company's extensive Asia Pacific network. He also oversees UPS's global brokerage, customer solutions and global revenue operations.

"Wil is an innovative and growth-oriented leader with a global mindset and a proven record of delivering business results by putting our customers and people first," said Kate Gutmann, President International, Healthcare and Supply Chain Solutions. "His strong international business acumen and laser focus on service is going to be a real asset for our customers in Asia."

Ramos returns to Asia after three years in the Americas, first as president of UPS Latin America, then as president of Americas, global brokerage, customer solutions and global revenue operations.

"I began my journey with UPS in Latin America, but I grew up in Asia," said Ramos, who previously spent six years at the company's regional headquarters in Singapore where he held leadership positions in finance and strategy. "While trade in the region is experiencing some headwinds, we can't ignore the enormous growth potential that exists for Asian businesses of all sizes, especially in the healthcare, e-commerce and manufacturing sectors."

"My team and I look forward to building on the investments that have made us successful in the region. We'll also look to expand our product and service offerings so our customers can build the resilient supply chains they need to succeed."

Earlier this year, UPS released a study that shows that the value of trade between the largest economies in Asia Pacific could be worth 13.5 trillion U.S. dollars by 2030. To view and download the complete UPS Intra-Asia Study visit: https://about.ups.com/sg/en/our-stories/customer-first/ups-intraasia-study.html

About UPS

