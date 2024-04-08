UPS NOW OFFERS NEXT-DAY DELIVERY BETWEEN ASIA AND AUSTRALIA

SHENZHEN, China, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UPS (NYSE: UPS) is now offering customers in leading Asia Pacific economies faster delivery to and from Australia after launching a new flight connecting the company's intra-Asia hub in Shenzhen (SZX) to Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport (SYD).

As a result, shipments picked up from customers in mainland China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and Hong Kong can now be delivered to Australia as early as the next business day.

UPS customers in Australia meanwhile can also have deliveries across Asia Pacific and even to Europe completed as early as the next business day.

"From both the import and export perspective, most of Australia's top trading partners are in Asia Pacific, so we're delighted to be able to offer our customers faster delivery times across the region," said Wilfredo Ramos, president UPS Asia Pacific.

"Faster delivery can make all the difference for businesses looking for a competitive edge. With growth expected in industries such as high tech, manufacturing and healthcare over the next few years, we're the logistics partner businesses can rely on to help them capitalize on this," Ramos added.

This is the latest in a series of recent network and facility enhancements UPS has made across Asia Pacific – including in Singapore, Japan, mainland China, Vietnam, South Korea, Hong Kong and the Philippines – as the company continues to make significant investments in the region to strengthen its portfolio of integrated express, supply chain and healthcare logistics services.

Improved delivery times to Australia from the abovementioned Asia Pacific markets apply to shipments picked up from Wednesday to Friday starting April 3, 2024 and include all states except Western Australia.

Next business day delivery from Australia to select destinations in Asia Pacific and Europe applies to shipments picked up on Fridays starting April 5, 2024 and includes all states except Western Australia.

For full details of delivery times within UPS's global network, refer to the UPS time and cost calculator.

