UPS SPEEDS UP DELIVERY TIMES FROM MALAYSIA TO OVER 50 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UPS (NYSE: UPS) customers in southern Malaysia can now have deliveries to over 50 countries and territories in the Americas – including the United States, Canada and Mexico – completed in as little as two business days.

This is after the global logistics leader introduced an enhancement to its Worldwide Express services from the state of Johor.

"The U.S. is Malaysia's third largest trading partner and by far the largest outside Asia, so it's an attractive opportunity for Malaysian businesses looking to grow internationally," said Ingrid Sidiadinoto, managing director UPS Malaysia.

"Johor is home to several high growth industries, such as high tech, healthcare and manufacturing and continually attracts high levels of foreign direct investment. This enhancement allows us to connect businesses in these sectors and others with customers across the Americas faster than ever."

In a separate enhancement to its services in Malaysia, UPS has also reinstated its noon delivery time for worldwide imports of time-sensitive letters and documents to certain postal codes in Kuala Lumpur and Penang.

These announcements are the latest in a series of network and facility enhancements by UPS in its Asia Pacific network. In late 2023, the company announced a boost in global delivery times for a wide range of customers in Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam. This followed earlier investments in Japan, mainland China, Vietnam, South Korea and most recently Hong Kong where UPS will be opening a new state-of-the-art facility in 2028.

According to official data, Malaysia's exports to the U.S. were worth RM161 billion ($34 billion) in 2023 with the electrical and electronic products industry accounting for over 60% of this total.

There were also notable increases in trade with Mexico, Brazil and Puerto Rico, which are all now accessible to UPS customers in southern Malaysia in just two business days.

For more information on delivery times within UPS's global network, refer to the UPS time and cost calculator.

About UPS

UPS is one of the world's largest companies and provides a broad range of integrated logistics solutions for customers in more than 200 countries and territories. Focused on its purpose statement, "Moving our world forward by delivering what matters," the company's more than 500,000 employees embrace a strategy that is simply stated and powerfully executed. Customer First. People Led. Innovation Driven. More information at www.ups.com, www.about.ups.com and www.investors.ups.com.

SOURCE UPS