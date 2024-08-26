UPS'S GLOBAL DELIVERY SERVICES NOW AVAILABLE VIA NINJA VAN IN MALAYSIA

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UPS (NYSE: UPS), a leading global transportation and supply chain management company, and Ninja Van Malaysia have announced a partnership that will see Ninja Van Malaysia become an authorised seller of select UPS products in Malaysia through its retail services.

As a result, customers in Malaysia can now access UPS's Worldwide Express and Express Saver services at any of Ninja Van Malaysia's 52 self-owned stores across Klang Valley. Customers will also be able to find their nearest Ninja Van location via the UPS drop-off locator on ups.com.

UPS Worldwide Express is a time definite service that guarantees delivery as early as 10 a.m. UPS Express Saver is a day definite service that guarantees delivery by the end of the day. Both offer delivery across Asia Pacific as soon as the next business day and to the rest of the world in as little as two business days.

"This is a really exciting announcement as it provides more businesses in Malaysia with faster, more convenient access to UPS's industry-leading global delivery network," said Ingrid Sidiadinoto, senior managing director of UPS Malaysia.

"Our research shows that the more countries a small business exports to, the faster their revenue grows. So reaching new customers overseas is a big opportunity. But at a time when the complexities of global trade can seem increasingly unpredictable, businesses need a reliable partner that can help them set up a resilient, future-focused supply chain first. We work with all our customers to provide the complete, end to end logistics experience and partners like Ninja Van Malaysia are a key part of that. Together we give businesses the peace of mind they need to focus on growth."

As part of Ninja Van Malaysia's commitment to providing hassle-free end-to-end parcel delivery, the company has invested in more than 5,500 pick-up and drop-off points nationwide. Currently, the available services include sending, collecting and returning parcels, as well as purchasing prepaid Ninja Packs. Now with the integration of UPS's services, customers will also be able to process both domestic and international parcels simultaneously.

"We're honoured to be collaborating with UPS, bringing their renowned global delivery services to our store. Through this collaboration, we aim to offer even greater convenience and reach for businesses and customers alike. We trust that this partnership will not only enhance our service portfolio but also reinforce our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our customers with reliable and efficient delivery solutions," said Lin Zheng, Ninja Van Malaysia CEO.

According to a recent study of small businesses in Asia Pacific, those that offer products in more countries see revenues grow faster than if they only exported to a few countries or none. In fact, 63% of SMBs that were omnichannel sellers and multimarket exporters reported revenue growth of 5% or more in 2022.

Meanwhile in its State of APEC Supply Chains report, the National Center for Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (NCAPEC) highlighted that up to 89% of businesses in the region still do not operate a resilient supply chain. NCAPEC measures supply chain resilience across five key dimensions – flexibility, visibility, connectivity, robustness and redundancy.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is one of the world's largest companies, with 2023 revenue of $91.0 billion. It provides a broad range of integrated logistics solutions for customers in more than 200 countries and territories. More information can be found at https://www.ups.com , about.ups.com and https://investors.ups.com/ .

About Ninja Van Malaysia

Launched in 2015, Ninja Van Malaysia is a tech-enabled logistics organisation backed by marquee investors including GeoPost, Alibaba Group, and B Capital Group. With 100% coverage in the country, Ninja Van Malaysia dedicates itself to go the extra mile and bring businesses to greater heights, providing fast and hassle-free deliveries to both shippers and shoppers.

To maximise its scale in e-commerce, Ninja Van Malaysia offers a comprehensive suite of solutions – from digital to full-funnel marketing – to help shippers sell better. As a springboard for expansion beyond e-commerce, Ninja Van Malaysia's e-commerce express network lays the groundwork for venturing into other express verticals, including business-to-business inventory restocking and cold chain. For more information, visit https://www.ninjavan.co/en-my .

