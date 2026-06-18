UQPAY Appointed as ASIC Australian Financial Services Authorised Representative

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UQPAY Pty Ltd, the Australian subsidiary of UQPAY Group, is pleased to announce that it has been officially registered as an Australian Financial Services (AFS) Authorised Representative with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), effective 15 April 2026. This achievement marks a pivotal milestone in UQPAY's strategic expansion into the Australian market and underscores the Group's unwavering commitment to regulatory compliance across all jurisdictions in which it operates.

The ASIC AFS Authorised Representative status enables UQPAY Australia to operate within Australia's stringent financial services regulatory framework, providing enterprise clients with the confidence that they are partnering with a fully compliant and regulated payment services provider. This registration is a testament to UQPAY's rigorous internal compliance standards and its dedication to building a trustworthy and transparent financial ecosystem in Australia.

With this registration in place, UQPAY Australia is well-positioned to expand its suite of compliant payment services to local and international businesses operating in Australia. This includes aggregated acquiring solutions that streamline merchant payment acceptance, virtual banking solutions that enable businesses to manage local AUD accounts seamlessly, and corporate card issuance backed by UQPAY Group's principal membership in Visa, Mastercard, and UnionPay International. These offerings are further supported by UQPAY Group's global network spanning over 200 countries and regions, providing clients with a truly integrated cross-border payment experience.

"This registration reflects our dedication to regulatory excellence and our long-term commitment to the Australian market," said Jack Li, CEO of UQPAY Group. "Australia is a key market in our global expansion strategy, and achieving ASIC authorisation is a critical foundation for delivering trusted, compliant, and innovative payment solutions to businesses here. We look forward to supporting our clients as they grow and thrive in one of the Asia-Pacific region's most dynamic economies."

Looking ahead, UQPAY Australia will continue to invest in its local capabilities, deepening its partnerships with financial institutions and expanding its product offerings to meet the evolving needs of Australian businesses. As part of UQPAY Group's broader vision of building a smarter, more open, and interconnected global payment era, UQPAY Australia remains committed to driving innovation, enhancing payment security and efficiency, and delivering exceptional value to its clients.

About UQPAY

UQPAY Group is a global fintech innovation group headquartered in Singapore, with operations spanning digital payments, Payment Software-as-a-Service, and fintech venture capital. UQPAY Pty Ltd is the Australian subsidiary of UQPAY Group.

Since its founding in 2016, UQPAY has leveraged payment innovation to build an end-to-end, secure, and compliant full-stack payment infrastructure, empowering businesses to achieve borderless growth in the digital and intelligent economy.

Amid the new economic wave driven by AI and Web3, UQPAY is positioned to deliver the next-generation payment infrastructure for the digital economy — building a real-time, scalable, and intelligently orchestrated global payment network that enables new growth models for enterprises, digital-native ecosystems, and future autonomous agents worldwide.

UQPAY holds key payment and financial licenses across Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, and North America, and serves as a principal member of Visa, Mastercard, and UnionPay International — the world's three major card networks — deeply embedded in the global payment and clearing ecosystem. We connect not just transactions, but the future of global commerce and value flow.

Contact UQPAY

Website: www.uqpay.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/uqpaytechnology

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/uqpay

Twitter: www.x.com/uqpaysg

UQPAY Group

55 AYER RAJAH CRESCENT, #04-06, SINGAPORE 139949

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE UQPAY