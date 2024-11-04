URBAN REVIVO Celebrates Sunway Pyramid Store Opening in Malaysia

SUBANG JAYA, Malaysia, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The renowned fashion brand URBAN REVIVO (UR) is set to open a new store at Sunway Pyramid in Malaysia on November 8, 2024, marking its fourth location in the country. To celebrate the launch, an opening event will run from November 8, inviting customers to experience the URBAN REVIVO in a unique, interactive way.

As part of the event, a special URBAN REVIVO Post Office will be set up outside the store. During the opening event, all customers are encouraged to write down their wishes and drop them into a designated mailbox. At the end of the celebration, URBAN REVIVO will select three participants from the mailbox to fulfill their wishes, along with additional rewards.

Participants can also join the excitement by taking a photo at the URBAN REVIVO Post Office booth, using an event-specific hashtag, and sharing in the caption why they love URBAN REVIVO. Three winners from this online campaign will be chosen to receive prizes.

Prizes for this special event include a year-end shopping spree with URBAN REVIVO, featuring a personalized fashion experience with clothing consultations, personal color testing, or other exclusive services tailored to individual style preferences. Winners will also receive shopping credits or gift cards, adding an extra layer of excitement to the brand's latest store opening.

Richard Tang, CEO of URBAN REVIVO's International Business, said, "This new location at Sunway Pyramid represents another milestone for URBAN REVIVO in Malaysia, a feat made possible by the strong and enthusiastic support of local consumers." Tang highlighted that the brand's rapid growth in the Malaysian market is a direct reflection of the deep connection and appreciation that consumers have for URBAN REVIVO's style and offerings. Looking ahead, URBAN REVIVO plans to continue expanding into additional cities across Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand, aiming to bring its unique fashion experience to even more people and inspire confidence through style.

URBAN REVIVO's store opening in Vietnam last month received overwhelming support and affection from local consumers, and the brand aims to replicate this success in the Malaysian market. As the countdown to November 8 begins, URBAN REVIVO is looking forward to celebrating with its customers at Sunway Pyramid and creating memorable moments that showcase the brand's dedication to innovation, quality, and community.

About Urban Revivo

Founded in 2006, URBAN REVIVO (UR) is a pioneering fashion brand that strives to elevate affordable high fashion by offering creative, high-quality, sustainable designs. With over 400 stores in China, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines, and an extensive online network in Europe, North America, and beyond, UR ensures the highest standards through advanced supply chain management and technology. The brand's mission is to make high-quality fashion accessible to everyone and to become the world's most influential fashion brand.

SOURCE URBAN REVIVO