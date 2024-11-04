URBAN REVIVO to Reopen Its Upgraded Store in ICONSIAM, Bangkok

BANGKOK, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scheduled for November 9, 2024, URBAN REVIVO(UR) is set to reopen its upgraded store in ICONSIAM, one of the most impressive shopping centers in Bangkok, marking another milestone in its expansion strategy. The store reopening will feature a grand celebration, inviting customers to experience the upgraded store and its offerings firsthand.

A Shift from Traditional Fast Fashion

UR ICONSIAM Store

Unlike the traditional fast-fashion model, which prioritizes mass production and cost efficiency, URBAN REVIVO seeks to go beyond standard retail approaches. This latest store renovation exemplifies this strategy.

The upgraded store will showcase a fully upgraded design along with a unique artistic feature. This new installation, themed "Growing," is centered around the symbol of the orchid, which holds significant cultural meaning in Thailand. The orchid, representing mystery, allure, rarity, and luxury, is also a symbol of refinement and elegance, frequently used in both ceremonial and everyday life. This carefully selected symbol embodies URBAN REVIVO's commitment to resonating deeply with the local culture.

Instead of relying on one-size-fits-all designs, URBAN REVIVO customizes its stores to reflect the unique character of each location, transforming them into urban art centers focused on consumer experiences. These stores become more than just shopping venues; they are hubs where fashion, art, and urban aesthetics intersect. The goal is to forge a deeper emotional connection with consumers, offering a fashion experience that goes beyond mere products. The shopping space becomes a dialogue, inviting consumers to engage in a visually rich and interactive environment.

URBAN REVIVO's approach was also highlighted by Business Insider Singapore's retail news editor recently. After visiting URBAN REVIVO's store at Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore, the editor noted in an article that the retail environment felt deliberately designed. The article stated, "Urban Revivo felt like it had intentionally curated its space with a flow in mind. The products were displayed in aisles, prompting shoppers to follow a proposed path." Additionally, the store featured arches that added visual interest to its design, while the softer lighting created a more relaxed and inviting atmosphere. These design elements reflect URBAN REVIVO's focus on enhancing the shopping experience through thoughtful architecture and design.

Strategic Expansion in Thailand

The reopening is part of URBAN REVIVO's broader expansion strategy in Thailand. As a key market in the brand's international growth, Thailand holds significant importance. In addition to the two existing stores in ICONSIAM and BANGKAPI, URBAN REVIVO plans to open new stores in two iconic Bangkok shopping centers, Central World and One Bangkok Mall, by the end of 2024. This move signals the brand's confidence in the Thai market and its commitment to strengthening its presence across Southeast Asia and beyond.

Grand Opening Event Theme: "Fashion Station"

URBAN REVIVO's grand reopening event at ICONSIAM features an innovative theme titled "Fashion Station." This concept metaphorically positions URBAN REVIVO as a fashion train that has arrived at ICONSIAM in Thailand, inviting everyone to pause and explore the fashion trends and the fusion of art and fashion. Attendees can enjoy commemorative gifts and photo taking with the "Fashion Station" installation. Join them in celebrating this unique fusion of fashion and culture.

About Urban Revivo

Founded in 2006, URBAN REVIVO (UR) is a pioneering fashion brand that strives to elevate affordable high fashion by offering creative, high-quality, sustainable designs. With over 400 stores in China, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines, and an extensive online network in Europe, North America, and beyond, UR ensures the highest standards through advanced supply chain management and technology. The brand's mission is to make high-quality fashion accessible to everyone and to become the world's most influential fashion brand.

SOURCE URBAN REVIVO