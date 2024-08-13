Urban Science launches MarketView sales analysis solution tailored for China-based automakers

DETROIT, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Science® today announced the launch of a new iteration of its MarketView sales analysis solution, specifically tailored to the unique needs of China-based automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and dealers. This China-specific flagship solution, which is trusted by automotive OEMs and dealerships in over 30 countries globally, equips industry subscribers with comprehensive insights – driven by Urban Science's proven scientific processes and methodologies – into market-level sales performance and potential across all brands and geographic regions.

MarketView delivers China-specific sales data to the fingertips of automakers and dealers (if an OEM enables access), offering a deeper understanding of market challenges and opportunities, including nuanced intricacies often overlooked at surface level. This empowers users to make independent, high-stakes decisions rooted in science, not speculation, positioning them to better compete and capture sales within and outside their current networks. Additionally, MarketView benefits OEMs selling vehicles in China by helping them:

Better understand market positions by identifying brand and model performance.

Identify shifts in sales patterns and performance strengths to efficiently focus marketing efforts and win market share. This includes trends towards electrification and high-spec models.

Know where to grow by understanding brand and dealership performance data in potential growth markets; whether in sales territories they already occupy or new territories, all geographies and segments are available.

Through this tailored version of MarketView, Urban Science's China-based clients will have access to approximated industry sales volume data for most brands across all markets, unlocking a unique chance to fully understand detailed market dynamics and identify growth opportunities – both within their current dealership networks and across new geographies. These capabilities position OEMs and dealers to make their own science-driven decisions through past, current and prospective market performance insights.

"As automakers in China continue to expand their efforts in the new-energy vehicle sector, they will continue to navigate increasingly dynamic markets shaped by established players and emerging challengers," said Tom Longo, executive vice president, the Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Urban Science. "Together, these forces continue to redefine consumer preferences and expectations at an unprecedented pace, and the ability to grasp underlying dynamics, challenges and opportunities quickly and accurately is crucial in positioning OEMs and their sellers to compete effectively and secure sales. That's why we're making MarketView's proven capabilities and benefits accessible to our clients in China – a move we're confident will create new growth opportunities for our clients and our organization moving forward."

Click here for more information about MarketView and its unique ability to empower global OEMs and their dealers to understand in- and out-of-market brand performance, market potential and expansion opportunities, and to set their organizations up to thrive in the short and long terms.

About Urban Science

Urban Science is a leading automotive consultancy and technology firm that serves automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and dealers, and the advertising technology companies that support them, around the world. Headquartered in Detroit and operating in 20 office locations globally, Urban Science taps the power of its science – and its unrivaled data, solution offerings and industry expertise – to create clarity and business certainty for clients in even the most chaotic market conditions.

Visit UrbanScience.com for more information about how Urban Science helps automotive manufacturers and dealers gain competitive edges by taking the guesswork out of critical business decisions. This in turn drives improved efficiency and profitability industrywide.

