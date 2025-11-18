Urgent call for the transformation of education learning practices in the AI era

HONG KONG, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 17th, Lingnan University's Teaching and Learning Centre (TLC) and The University of Sydney's Educational Innovation (EI) Team co-hosted a pivotal seminar titled "The Transformation of Global Higher Education Learning Pedagogies: Harnessing the Innovation and Technology Revolution". With an attendance of approximately 300 participants, both in person and online, the event highlighted the urgency to rethink and revolutionise educational practices to adapt to the AI era.

Lingnan University and the University of Sydney co-host the seminar on the topic of “The Transformation of Global Higher Education Learning Pedagogies: Harnessing the Innovation and Technology Revolution”.

The need for transformation has never been more critical. As artificial intelligence technologies permeate learning environments, our existing pedagogies and assessment methods are insufficient to meet the demands of the student in the AI Era, argued Prof Frankie Lam, Director of the Teaching and Learning Centre of Lingnan University, Hong Kong SAR. Prof Jen Scott Curwood from The University of Sydney echoed this argument by presenting a thought-provoking and process-oriented framework for a shift in assessment focus. She and her colleagues emphasised a shift from the mere final product to the entire learning journey, and the importance of authentic assessments that incorporate learner-AI dialogues and critical reflections to foster deeper learning.

Likewise, Prof Albert Ko from Lingnan University offered a practical approach in his session titled "Empowering Non-STEM Degree Students to Apply Technology to Solve Humanitarian Challenges". His insights underscored the urgency of equipping non-STEM students with the technological skills necessary to address pressing social issues, reinforcing the need for educational evolution across diverse fields.

The seminar closed with a critical analysis from Prof Lam of Lingnan University regarding the imperative transformation of assessment. With AI tools becoming increasingly accessible to students, higher education institutions must leverage innovative technologies to enhance student outcomes and accelerate the development of essential graduate attributes including critical thinking, effective communication, collaboration, social responsibility, and AI literacy. The imperative to adopt new pedagogies and assessment strategies in the age of AI is inevitable. Higher education must embrace this transformational moment to prepare students for a future where technology and human skills intertwine seamlessly.

SOURCE Lingnan University