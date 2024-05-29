US-Based Neurobiotic Leader Bened Life enters Japan market with Neuralli™ MP

FREMONT, Calif., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bened Life , the leader in psychobiotics, has begun worldwide expansion after finding success in the United States with Neuralli™ MP - the first gut-brain medical probiotic for neurological conditions. With investment from Teijin Group, a renowned tech-driven global entity from Japan, Bened Life is poised to bring its innovative solutions to Japan, other Asian markets, and Oceania, spreading love and happiness worldwide.

What Does Your "Gut" Tell You?

Bened Life enters Japan market, expanding footprints with Neuralli™ MP

Feeling "butterflies" in the stomach is an example of the gut and brain communicating via the gut-brain axis (GBA) - the bi-directional communication between the gut and the central nervous system (CNS), explaining how the microbiome in the gut affects the brain. Neurological conditions come with chronic discomforts, including GI issues, anxiety, sleep disorders, and depression, appearing to have persistent imbalance of the gut microbiome. Probiotics are not new in the market, but not all strains are equivalent. Scientific findings demonstrate that PS128™ is a novel psychobiotic (neurobiotic) that appears to balance the "happy hormones" serotonin and dopamine, the "stress hormone" cortisol, and other molecules that affect mind, mood, and movement while regulating gut health.

Major Breakthrough in Probiotics

Neuralli™ MP, powered by the unique strain Lactobacillus plantarum PS128™, is the leading US medical probiotic that supports people with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) , autism with ADHD -like traits, Parkinson's Disease (PD) , and depression . PS128™ is a natural ingredient self-affirmed as "generally recognized as safe"(GRAS) with 28 patents in 17 countries, backed by 14 clinical studies . PS128™ is also the winner of "Best Probiotic of the Year in 2018 & 2021 " by NutraIngredients Asia.

"Neurobiotics such as PS128 show promising abilities to act on the GBA and support neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism." said Dr. Jack Gilbert, a UCSD professor whose research focuses on the microbiome. "We are excited to look into how findings from future studies may address important outcomes identified by the neurodivergent population."

Gut-friendly Psychobiotics: A Natural Alternative

More people have begun to pay attention to mental and neurological health. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) , during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, global prevalence of anxiety and depression increased by 25%. It is challenging to look for an add-on therapy that is not a medication, especially when it involves long-term use, which could potentially lead to adverse effects.

Neuralli™ MP offers the best quality in the most possible ways. It is safe to consume without side effects, making a meaningful impact on individuals and families globally. K T., a mom to an autistic teenager, said "I am noticing significant improvements in her ability to handle stress which would normally result in meltdowns. This probiotic really seems to be making a difference, and I am thankful to find this aid for her that is not a medication."

Neuralli™ MP serves the community with solid scientific evidence, supporting neurodivergent people to live to their full potential.

A Look into the Future

Bened Life is committed to providing high-quality, science-backed psychobiotics that support mental and neurological health. With 1M products sold and hundreds of customer reviews, Neuralli™ MP is ready for its Japanese debut. "The venture into the Japan market is a significant milestone for Bened Life. This strategic move aims to introduce the leading gut-brain medical probiotic, Neuralli™ MP, and cater to special needs of the neurodivergence market in Asia," says Frankie Cheng, CEO of Bened Life.

To opt into this amazing probiotic journey is no longer a fantasy in Japan; this impressive probiotic is now available via Bened Life - enjoy door-to-door international delivery with one click!

