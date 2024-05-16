US-BASED PANDUIT ELEVATES MANUFACTURING LANDSCAPE WITH NEW STATE-OF-THE-ART PLANT IN JOHOR BAHRU, MALAYSIA

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9269251-us-based-panduit-elevates-manufacturing-landscape-new-state-art-plant-johor-bahru-malaysia/

Mr. YB Lee Ting Han, Johor State Executive Member and Chairman of Investment, Trade, Consumer Affairs and Human Resources Committee, who was present at the plant opening ceremony shared, "The decision by Panduit Corporation to establish operation in Johor is a testament to our State's strategic advantages such as location, robust technology and basic infrastructure, diverse talent pool, as well as Johor's role as a hub for the ASEAN market. We trust that this investment will further boost Malaysia and Johor's reputation as the top investment destination for high technology and precision manufacturing industries."

Mr. Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid, Chief Executive Officer of MIDA, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Malaysia is actively advancing to attract high-tech investments, and we take pride in welcoming an industry leader like Panduit. Their presence not only enhances our high-tech talent pool but also provides a compelling advantage in the global market. It aids our SMEs in adopting advanced manufacturing technologies, contributes to the development of the plastics industry ecosystem, and strengthens the resilience of Malaysia's supply chains and economic landscape."

"Johor Bahru is a vibrant and established center of industrial manufacturing in South Asia with a sophisticated infrastructure system as well as strong manufacturing and operational capabilities," explained Panduit Senior Vice President and Managing Director for Asia-Pacific, Harry Woo. "The strategic decision of building a new plant in Johor Bahru will help us remain competitive while maintaining our strategic presence in the area and ensuring ongoing service to our customers."

"Our modern manufacturing facility is equipped with advanced robotics and automation to maximise productivity," said Panduit Senior Vice President of Operations David Tallentire. "Additionally, to improve the overall efficiency and sustainability of the plant, we incorporated advanced features to optimise energy performance and implemented high efficiency design practices for a more streamlined building and manufacturing process." Tallentire added that Panduit looks forward to leveraging the strong logistical connections for ease of supply to its Asian customers and into the wider global supply chain.

Panduit's utilisation of engineering plastics in its manufacturing processes aligns seamlessly with Malaysia's New Industrial Master Plan 2030, which prioritises the promotion of high-value-added industries and the adoption of advanced technologies. Furthermore, Malaysia's Chemical Industry Roadmap 2030 underscores the country's focus on promoting engineering plastics as a key segment within the chemical sector. Panduit's commitment to innovation resonates with Malaysia's aspirations to propel economic growth through technology-driven industries, paving the way for a prosperous future.

About MIDA

MIDA is the government's principal promotion agency under the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) to oversee and drive investments into the manufacturing and services sectors in Malaysia. Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur Sentral, MIDA has 12 regional and 21 overseas offices. MIDA continues to be the strategic partner to businesses in seizing the opportunities arising from the technology revolution of this era. For more information, please visit www.mida.gov.my and follow us on X, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok and YouTube channel.

About Panduit:

Since 1955, the Panduit culture of curiosity and passion for problem-solving have enabled more meaningful connections between companies' business goals and their marketplace success. Panduit creates innovative electrical and network infrastructure solutions for enterprise-wide environments, from the data center to the telecom room, from the desktop to the plant floor. Headquartered in Tinley Park, IL, USA and operating in 112 global locations, Panduit has a proven reputation for quality and technology leadership, coupled with a robust partner ecosystem, to help support, sustain, and empower business growth in a connected world. For more information, visit www.panduit.com.

