U.S. DFC and OCIC Sign Letter of Intent for USD 100 Million Strategic Financing of Techo International Airport

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and Overseas Cambodian Investment Corporation (OCIC) have signed a Letter of Intent outlining a USD 100 million strategic financing for Techo International Airport, Cambodia's new international gateway and one of the country's largest infrastructure investments.

The agreement was signed by Oknha Dr. Pung Carolyne, Vice Chairperson of OCIC, and Caroline Vik, Chief Policy Officer of DFC.

"Today marks an important milestone for Techo International Airport," said Oknha Dr. Pung Carolyne, Vice Chairperson of OCIC. "The proposed financing from DFC reflects confidence in Cambodia's economic future and in the airport's role as a gateway for trade, tourism, investment, and regional connectivity. It also demonstrates the project's commitment to international standards and its long-term value to the country's development."

"You are just the type of partner we're looking for in Cambodia and around the world," said Caroline Vik, Chief Policy Officer of DFC. "We hope this is the first of many projects that we do together."

Beyond the proposed financing, the Letter of Intent underscores the project's alignment with the governance, transparency, environmental, and social standards expected by leading international development finance institutions. The agreement is expected to further strengthen investor confidence in Cambodia's infrastructure sector and reinforce the country's attractiveness as a destination for long-term investment.

Techo International Airport has also gained international recognition for its design and operational vision. It was recently recognized by Skytrax, one of the aviation industry's leading airport rating organizations, and named among the world's most beautiful airports by Prix Versailles. These distinctions highlight the airport's growing profile as a major regional aviation hub and a landmark infrastructure project designed to support Cambodia's connectivity and economic growth for decades to come.

The DFC financing also builds on OCIC's growing engagement with American institutions and companies, including the U.S. Embassy in Cambodia, the American Chamber of Commerce in Cambodia, and leading U.S. firms such as General Electric, OTIS, Caterpillar, CISCO, and Ford across mobility, engineering, and infrastructure-related sectors.

The financing reflects growing economic cooperation between Cambodia and the United States, particularly in sectors such as aviation, infrastructure, logistics, trade, and investment. As Cambodia expands its connectivity with regional and global markets, partnerships such as this will play an important role in supporting sustainable economic growth, attracting international investment, and strengthening commercial ties between the two countries.

SOURCE Overseas Cambodian Investment Corporation (OCIC)