U.S. Investing Champion J Law Expands to Singapore After Record Two-Year Run

SINGAPORE, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Wai-Sum, a Hong Kong trader known as J Law, is expanding his investment education business, JLawStock, to Singapore after posting a record 1,499% cumulative return over two years in the top division of the United States Investing Championship.

The move marks the first phase of Law's broader international expansion, with Singapore serving as the base to engage retail investors seeking more systematic and professional approaches to trading.

A Historic Achievement in a Four-Decade Competition

Founded in 1983 by Norman Zada, then a visiting scholar at Stanford University, the United States Investing Championship tracks verified real-money accounts and publishes audited performance rankings across multiple divisions. Over the past four decades, participants have included hedge fund managers such as Paul Tudor Jones and Louis Bacon, as well as trading legends including David Ryan and Mark Minervini.

According to official results, Law won the $1 million-plus stock division with a 353.9% return in 2024, followed by a 252.3% gain in 2025, becoming the first Asia-based trader to secure consecutive titles in the top-tier category.

His combined two-year return of 1,499% set a new record for the division. Over the same period, the S&P 500 gained about 47%, as noted by the competition organizers.

Law Picks Singapore as Hub for Education Expansion

Following a record two-year performance in trading competition, Law is expanding his investment education business and positioning Singapore as the regional hub for JLawStock.

JLawStock offers structured trading frameworks for retail investors. Its curriculum emphasizes professional trading techniques, discipline and the mindset required for long-term market participation. The programs have attracted full-time traders, financial influencers, and fund managers.

As part of its global growth strategy, the firm is establishing Singapore as its regional base and has launched an English-language YouTube channel aimed at a broader international audience.

Law described Singapore as a leading asset- and wealth-management center with a regulatory framework that supports structured investment practices.

"Singapore is a global capital hub where investors value discipline and process," he said. "The regulatory environment and the sophistication of the financial ecosystem are aligned with JLawStock's long-term mission."

He said the objective is to translate trading methodologies developed in U.S. markets into practical educational frameworks for retail investors in the region.

Expanding Access to a Champion-Level Framework

Against a backdrop of elevated global market volatility, Law said financial literacy and risk management are becoming increasingly important for retail investors participating in international equities.

In Singapore, he plans to introduce his trading framework, the Multiple-Edge Trading Strategy, or M.E.T.S., a rules-based system that integrates price-structure analysis, capital allocation, trading discipline and market psychology, with risk control at its core. The goal, he said, is to make the approach accessible to a broader base of investors and traders seeking to improve consistency.

"Most people focus on finding a magic strategy," he said. "What makes performance repeatable is a process that reduces costly mistakes and puts risk control first."

Law, who trades U.S. markets from Asia, also said time differences are not the primary challenge.

"Time zones aren't the real issue — emotional trading is," he said. "Success depends on preparation and identifying favorable risk-reward setups before the opening bell."

Looking ahead, Law said he is exploring potential partnerships with Singapore-based fintech firms and licensed brokerages as part of the expansion, aimed at broadening access to structured trading education for retail participants in global markets.

About the United States Investing Championship

Founded in 1983, the United States Investing Championship is a real-money investing competition that tracks participants' performance across multiple divisions and publishes annual standings.

About J Law (Law Wai-Sum)

J Law is a two-time world champion of the United States Investing Championship ($1,000,000+ Stock Division). He holds the competition's all-time two-year cumulative return record of +1,499%, achieved through verified real-money trading. As a pragmatic investment educator, J Law specializes in systematic market analysis and risk management. He runs widely popular investment channels, aiming to share world-class trading psychology and frameworks with a global audience.

Disclaimer: This release is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute personalized investment advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Sources:

https://financial-competitions.com/

https://x.com/USICOfficial/status/2010490410171502877

SOURCE J. Law Stock Limited