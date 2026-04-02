U.S. Soy Drives Dialogue on Trade, Partnerships, and Sustainable Growth in Southeast Asia

Key regional events bring Together Industry Leaders to Advance Dialogue Across the Food and Feed Value Chain

BANGKOK, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeast Asia's food, feed, and agricultural trade community gathered in Bangkok, Thailand, for two key industry events hosted by the U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC), the S.E. Asia U.S. Agricultural Cooperators Conference and the Asia Soy Excellence & Food Summit. Together, the events brought together U.S. farmers, exporters, industry leaders, and regional stakeholders to exchange insights, strengthen partnerships, and explore opportunities shaping the future of food and agriculture in Southeast Asia.

U.S. Ambassador to Thailand Sean O’Neill with leaders from the U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC) and fellow U.S. cooperators at the S.E. Asia U.S. Agricultural Cooperators Conference in Bangkok, March 23–25, 2026. Participants at the Asia Soy Excellence & Food Summit 2026 in Bangkok

Southeast Asia remains a key growth market for U.S. Soy, fueled by increasing demand across both feed and food sectors. In Marketing Year (MY) 2024/25, the region imported 10.1 million metric tons (MMT) of whole soybeans and 18.6 MMT of soybean meal[1], underscoring the region's reliance on imported soy products, including U.S. Soy for high-quality, sustainable protein. The Philippines continues to be the top importer of U.S. soybean meal globally, while Vietnam remains among the region's leading markets with strong demand growth in recent years driven by expanding feed demand for livestock and aquaculture production.

The region's food and beverage sector continues to embrace U.S. Soy's quality and versatility, supporting both traditional and modern food applications. As urbanization accelerates and consumer expectations evolve, rising consumption of poultry, pork, and seafood continues to drive demand for soybean meal across Southeast Asia.

"These events bring together partners across the feed and food sectors to support practical dialogue and collaboration across the value chain," said Carlos Salinas, Executive Director – East Asia, U.S. Soybean Export Council. "Southeast Asia remains a key growth region for U.S. Soy. As demand for protein continues to rise, there are clear opportunities to expand the use of U.S. soybean meal and soy food products across the region. Through continued engagement, we support the region's priorities in food security, nutrition, and sustainable production."

Sustainability That Buyers Trust

Sustainability, transparency, and consistent quality continue to shape buyer expectations across Southeast Asia. U.S. Soy's unique strengths, including its lower carbon footprint and verified sustainability credentials, remain key differentiators for customers in the region. This is supported by the long-standing commitment of multi-generational U.S. farmers to quality[2] and reliable supply. Close engagement with buyers further reinforces confidence in U.S. Soy as a dependable, long-term partner.

S.E. Asia U.S. Agricultural Cooperators Conference 2026 (23–25 March, 2026)

Co‑organized by USSEC, the U.S. Grains & BioProducts Council, and U.S. Wheat Associates, the conference centered on the theme "Building Trusted Partnerships, Delivering Value and Reliability."

The three-day program brought together U.S. suppliers and Southeast Asian buyers through business-to-business meetings, plenary sessions, and expert-led discussions focused on the forces shaping global agricultural markets. Insights highlighted how production trends, policy developments, and shifting trade dynamics continue to influence supply, pricing, and market outlooks across soy, grains, and wheat in an increasingly complex global trade environment. These discussions reinforced that reliability and long-term relationships remain key in navigating market uncertainty.

The conference also provided opportunities for direct engagement between U.S. suppliers and Southeast Asian buyers, supporting more informed decision-making and deeper market engagement across the value chain. Discussions also highlighted the broader role of the feed sector in supporting reliable access to protein for a growing population.

Asia Soy Excellence & Food Summit 2026 (25–27 March, 2026)

The Asia Soy Excellence & Food Summit opened with a strong emphasis on innovation, nutrition, and sustainability, highlighting the expanding role of U.S. Soy in meeting Asia's evolving food needs. Under the theme "Unlocking Nutritious and Sustainable Soy Benefits – Differentiate and Elevate U.S. Soy for Nourishing Asia," the summit convened leaders across the soy food ecosystem to explore how sustainably sourced U.S. Soy can support healthier diets and more resilient food systems across the region.

Sustainability is also playing a greater role in shaping brand positioning and purchasing decisions. Industry partners are reporting stronger product differentiation, improved market performance, and enhanced consumer trust following the adoption of the Sustainable U.S. Soy (SUSS) label[3], which identifies products made with verified sustainable U.S. Soy.

The program further underscored demand for food-grade and identity preserved soybeans, alongside the importance of verified sourcing and traceability in meeting buyer expectations for consistent and trusted supply.

Together, both events underscored the importance of strong partnerships, responsible sourcing, and shared innovation in supporting Southeast Asia's evolving food and feed needs. U.S. Soy continues to deliver consistent, responsibly sourced solutions backed by reliability and collaboration across the value chain.

About USSEC

The U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC) focuses on differentiating, elevating preference, and attaining market access for the use of U.S. Soy for human consumption, aquaculture, and livestock feed in more than 90 countries internationally. USSEC members represent the soy supply chain including U.S. Soy farmers, processors, commodity shippers, merchandisers, allied agribusinesses, and agricultural organizations. USSEC is funded by the U.S. Soy Checkoff, USDA Foreign Agricultural Service matching funds, and industry. Visit www.ussec.org for the latest information about USSEC and U.S. Soy internationally.

SOURCE The U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC)