U.S. Soy Marks 30 Years of Partnership with the Philippines

Strengthening Feed Innovation, Industry Growth, and Sustainable Supply Chains

MANILA, Philippines, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC) celebrated 30 years of partnership between U.S. Soy and the Philippines at a milestone anniversary event in Manila. The program highlighted the longstanding relationship that has supported the country's feed milling, livestock, poultry, and aquaculture sectors for three decades.

USSEC and PAFMI sign MOU in Manila to deepen collaboration and strengthen the country’s feed industry USSEC marks 30 years of partnership with the Philippines, joined by feed industry leaders to advance sustainability and long term sector growth

The anniversary program takes place alongside USSEC's regional Feed Technology and Animal Nutrition Conference, which brings together experts from across East Asia to advance feed innovation, nutrition research, and technical capacity. The discussions complement the Philippines' priorities in feed efficiency, quality, and sustainable production.

The event brought together government representatives, industry associations, feed manufacturers, nutritionists, technical experts, and U.S. soybean farmers. The program featured keynote remarks and industry discussions highlighting shared priorities in feed quality, responsible sourcing, innovation, and long‑term supply chain resilience.

A Partnership Built on Reliability and Shared Progress

For three decades, U.S. Soy and the Philippines have built a partnership grounded in trust, quality, and consistent supply.

So far this crop year, total U.S. soybean meal commitments to the Philippines are up 53%[1], representing an increase of more than one million metric tons — a significant milestone that underscores the country's continued confidence in U.S. Soy and the strength of this long‑standing partnership.

The Philippines has been the top export market for U.S. soybean meal for nine consecutive years, reflecting strong confidence in U.S. Soy's nutritional value, digestibility, and performance across feed applications.

A young population, rising incomes, and strong demand for fresh pork and poultry continue to drive growth across the feed and animal protein sectors, reinforcing the Philippines' position as one of Southeast Asia's most dynamic markets.

USSEC also recognizes the longstanding support of the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS), whose partnership over the past three decades — including recent agricultural trade missions — has strengthened market access, technical cooperation, and industry development in the Philippines.

"U.S. Soy has been a trusted partner to the Philippines for 30 years," said Carlos Salinas, Executive Director – East Asia, USSEC. "Our partnership has always been built on shared priorities — dependable supply, strong relationships, and a commitment to continuous improvement. With U.S. Soy commitments rising significantly this year, we look forward to supporting the country's feed and livestock industries with the quality and consistency they rely on."

Deepening Industry Collaboration

To mark the anniversary, USSEC and the Philippine Association of Feed Millers, Inc. (PAFMI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) reaffirming their longstanding cooperation. The agreement outlines deeper collaboration in areas such as feed formulation, quality and nutritional research, supply chain transparency, and sustainability verification through U.S. Soy programs.

"PAFMI plays a central role in advancing feed quality and food security in the Philippines," said USSEC CEO Jim Sutter. "This MOU reflects our shared commitment to supporting a modern, efficient feed industry and ensuring that manufacturers have access to a reliable, high‑quality supply of U.S. Soy — a supply that delivers the value customers rely on and is produced with verified sustainability that aligns with the Philippines' long‑term goals."

Advancing Sustainability and Innovation Across the Feed Sector

U.S. soybean farmers continue to lead in climate‑smart agriculture, adopting practices that reduce environmental impact while improving productivity. Programs such as the U.S. Soy Sustainability Assurance Protocol (SSAP) and the Sustainable U.S. Soy (SUSS) label provide verified sustainability that aligns with the Philippines' increasing focus on responsible sourcing, carbon footprint reduction, and supply chain transparency.

Today, more than 95% of U.S. Soy exports to the Philippines carry SSAP verification[2], supporting the country's growing emphasis on traceability and responsible sourcing.

These efforts support feed manufacturers as they prioritize efficiency, traceability, and long‑term resilience across the livestock and aquaculture value chains.

A Growing Market Shaped by Long‑Term Partnership

The Philippines' feed industry remains one of the fastest‑growing in Southeast Asia. Total feed use is projected to grow 32% by 2035, with poultry feed demand expected to rise 37% and aquaculture feed 28%[3]. These trends underscore the country's strong and sustained need for high‑quality protein ingredients.

With U.S. Soy commitments rising sharply this year, opportunities for expanded technical collaboration and sustainability engagement continue to grow, reinforcing the Philippines' position as a key long‑term partner for U.S. Soy.

As the Philippines' feed and livestock industries evolve, U.S. Soy remains committed to supporting the sector's continued growth. The next chapter of partnership will focus on advancing feed innovation, strengthening technical exchange, and ensuring long‑term supply chain reliability for the country's feed manufacturers and producers.

[1] USDA data [2] USSEC data [3] USDA data

About USSEC

The U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC) focuses on differentiating, elevating preference, and attaining market access for the use of U.S. Soy for human consumption, aquaculture, and livestock feed in more than 90 countries internationally. USSEC members represent the soy supply chain including U.S. Soy farmers, processors, commodity shippers, merchandisers, allied agribusinesses, and agricultural organizations. USSEC is funded by the U.S. Soy Checkoff, USDA Foreign Agricultural Service matching funds, and industry. Visit www.ussec.org for the latest information about USSEC and U.S. Soy internationally.

SOURCE U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC)