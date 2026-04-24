U.S. Spirits Take Center Stage at Exclusive Trade Showcase in Singapore

SINGAPORE, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS) successfully hosted an exclusive trade activation, bringing together leading American distillers and key players from Southeast Asia's hospitality and beverage industry.

Held in a prestigious diplomatic setting, the evening welcomed a curated audience of importers, distributors, bartenders, hospitality professionals, and media further reinforcing Singapore's role as a strategic hub for premium spirits in the region.

Joel Matticks (left), manager of the export promotions for DISCUS US. Alongside Alicia Hernandez, Regional Agricultural Counselor of the U.S. Embassy and Davide Besana, Director of Public Affairs at Beam Suntory Michael Bilello (left), serves as president of the American Whiskey Association

A high-level gathering of the regional trade community

The event saw strong engagement from industry stakeholders, with guests connecting directly with distillers and brand representatives throughout the evening.

Participating distilleries included:

Virginia Distillery Company

Traverse City Whiskey Company

Arizona Distilling Company

Red Eye Louie's

Cleveland Whiskey

KOVAL Distillery

Ezra Brooks Bourbon

Remus Bourbon

Brown-Forman

Suntory

Guests explored a diverse portfolio of American spirits from bourbon and rye whiskey to American single malt, gin, and craft expressions, highlighting the category's breadth, innovation, and heritage.

Tom Lix, Founder of Cleveland Whiskey, emphasized the importance of innovation in global competitiveness:

"You can't just take the same spirits and expect them to succeed in different markets. Innovation allows us to adapt, experiment, and create entirely new flavor profiles much faster than traditional methods."

Strengthening U.S. spirits presence in Southeast Asia

The event also highlighted Southeast Asia's growing strategic importance in the global expansion of American spirits.

Michael Bilello, President and CEO of the American Whiskey Association, commented: "Singapore plays a critical role as a gateway to Southeast Asia. It is a sophisticated market where premiumisation, hospitality excellence, and consumer curiosity converge."

He added: "We are seeing a clear global shift from volume to value. Consumers are increasingly seeking quality, authenticity, and experience, this aligns directly with the strengths of American whiskey."

Recent figures further underscore this momentum, with Singapore recording nearly 43% growth in U.S. spirits exports in 2025, reaching approximately USD 27 million, making it one of the fastest-growing markets globally.

Education, innovation, and category expansion

Education and storytelling remain key drivers in building international demand.

Nick Deluccia, Director at Virginia Distillery Company, highlighted the role of emerging categories: "American single malt is one of the fastest-growing segments within American whiskey. It allows us to participate in a globally recognized style while showcasing a distinctly American expression shaped by our climate and terroir."

He added that international markets, particularly in Asia, are highly receptive: "There's a strong curiosity and openness to new categories here, which makes markets like Singapore especially exciting for long-term growth."

A strategic platform for long-term industry engagement

Beyond tasting and networking, the event reinforced the importance of trade platforms and in-market engagement. DISCUS continues to advocate for improved market access and stronger trade relationships globally, while supporting education and category awareness among trade professionals and consumers.

As highlighted during the event, initiatives such as trade shows and targeted activations remain essential to building visibility and unlocking new opportunities for American spirits worldwide.

About DISCUS

Organized by the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS), the national trade association representing leading producers and marketers of distilled spirits in the United States, the initiative aims to strengthen industry connections and expand opportunities for American spirits in international markets.

DISCUS serves as a key resource for industry data, public policy, export development, and responsible consumption programs.

The U.S. distilled spirits industry is committed to responsible drinking. For adults who choose to drink, alcohol should always be enjoyed in moderation.

More information: www.responsibility.org

The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, Inc. prohibits discrimination in its programs on the basis of race, religion, national origin, age, gender, disability, or other protected status.

SOURCE Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS)