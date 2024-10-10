KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA is thrilled to announce the resounding success of our first Become A USANA Coach Program, held at The Vertical, Connexion Conference & Event Centre, Grand Summit Ballroom (Level M1), Bangsar South. This event attracted over 970 passionate distributors eager to enhance their health knowledge and business acumen, all in the name of promoting better health in their communities.

USANA’s First Become A USANA Coach Program: A Major Success and a Step Toward Healthier Communities!

The program was designed not only to educate distributors but also to play a vital role in helping communities regain health by promoting proactive wellness and the use of scientifically backed nutrition. The insights and skills acquired will empower participants to serve as health ambassadors, sharing valuable knowledge with families, friends, and clients, thereby fostering healthier lifestyles across Malaysia.

"This initiative perfectly aligns with our vision of creating "The Healthiest Family On Earth," reaffirming our commitment to supporting health and well-being for everyone." said Sabrina Khoo, General Manager of USANA Malaysia.

Key Highlights from the Program:

1. Dr. Rob Sinnott, USANA Chief Scientific Officer, shared on the USANA difference. He highlighted our groundbreaking research and development efforts and our collaboration with leading institutions to enhance our health solutions. Dr. Rob Sinnott introduced USANA InCelligence Technology, a patented technology (patent no:10632101) and formulation method that supports normal functions in the body."

2. Indra Balaratnam provided essential insights into "Nutritional Supplements vs. Medicine." Her discussion emphasized the crucial role of supplementation in preventive health and highlighted its significance in today's fast-paced lifestyle.

3. Dr. Wendy Zhu delivered a compelling presentation on how Western Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), and Nutrition each play distinct but complementary roles in providing comprehensive wellness solutions.

4. Vincent Wong, a 2023 USANA Malaysia Top 25 Sales Leader, provided invaluable, hands-on strategies for effectively addressing objections during nutritional product presentations.

The Become A USANA Coach Program demonstrates USANA's unwavering commitment to improving health and well-being in Malaysia. Through this program, USANA is not only empowering individuals to take control of their health but also providing them with a platform to build successful businesses. By fostering healthier lifestyles, the program contributes to the long-term well-being of Malaysians and supports the country's ongoing efforts to promote health awareness and preventive care.

"We are not stopping here. With the success of the first Become A USANA Coach Program in Malaysia, we will continue to make an impact in the community with our second training in March 2025." said Chiara Lok, Senior Marketing Manager, USANA Malaysia.

About USANA

USANA is a global company in the health and wellness industry, known for its science-based nutritional products and dedication to the wellbeing of its customers. With a commitment to innovation, integrity, and excellence, USANA empowers individuals to lead healthier lives and build sustainable businesses through its quality health products and educational programs.

SOURCE USANA Malaysia