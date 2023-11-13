USgHIFUa: a listed Operation at public hospitals

and available at Cornwall Medical in the private sector

HONG KONG, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "High intensity focused ultrasound ablation of lesion of uterus using ultrasound guidance" has been included as an "Operation" categorized under "INTERMEDIATE II" on the "List of Private Services"[i] published by the Hospital Authority ("HA") that manages all public hospitals in Hong Kong.

With a debut international installation at the Churchill Hospital of the Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in 2002[ii], followed by CE mark for entering the EU, the first Ultrasound-guided High Intensity Focused Ultrasound ablation ("USgHIFUa") by Haifu® landed Hong Kong in 2006[iii]: The Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of The University of Hong Kong commenced research of USgHIFUa from 2012[iv], and has since 2016 introduced High Intensity Focused Ultrasound for the management of uterine fibroids at Queen Mary Hospital[v], a public hospital under HA's management.

In the private sector, the same USgHIFUa for uterine fibroids and/or adenomyosis is available as a day surgery at Cornwall Non-Invasive Surgery Centre - Tsim Sha Tsui, a licensed Day Procedure Centre[vi] located at Rm 503-505, 5/F, H Zentre, 15 Middle Road, TST, Kowloon.

"High intensity focused ultrasound: thyroid, uterus, prostate" is listed in the "Nomenclatures of procedures and operations promulgated by Colleges of the Hong Kong Academy of Medicine"[vii]. The Hong Kong College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists started covering "High intensity / focused ultrasound therapy" in its 5-yearly OG Audit from the 2014 edition[viii].

About Cornwall Medical Group:

Cornwall Non-Invasive Surgery Centre - Tsim Sha Tsui is a Private Healthcare Facility registered by the Department of Health with a Day Procedure Centre Licence (PHF No.: DP000274).

SOURCE Cornwall Medical