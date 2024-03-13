USI Introduces Innovative 150KW Power Module for xEVs Traction Inverters

SHANGHAI, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USI (SSE: 601231), a global leader in electronic design and manufacturing, its Power Module Team proudly announces its groundbreaking Joint Design Manufacturer (JDM) project aimed at developing a cutting-edge 150KW power module named "Magnet" for electric vehicles (xEVs) traction inverters. Designed to meet the demanding requirements of xEVs, this 750V/450A IGBT solution integrates advanced technologies, including Die Top System (DTS) silver sintering and Single-Sided exposed Copper (SSC) molding processes, providing unparalleled reliability for xEVs in both Europe and the United States.

"Magnet" 150KW Power Module for xEVs

Having dedicated years to research and development in power module assembly, the USI Power Module team has achieved significant milestones since 2021, with their OEM products successfully integrated into new energy vehicles. Building on this momentum, the team has intensified its focus on power module design, enhancing simulation capabilities, and reliability verification. Introducing the "Magnet" power module marks a pivotal moment, showcasing the team's commitment to innovation and pushing boundaries in the industry.

Steven Su, Senior Vice President at USI, stated, "Looking ahead, USI will keep technology innovation, particularly with the emergence of Silicon Carbide (SiC) materials. With a steadfast dedication to research and development, our Power Module team is actively exploring 200°C packages, validating new materials and technologies to pioneer next-generation, lightweight, high-power power module designs. This direction aligns with the USI's goal of contributing to a sustainable future as the company achieves the "target of "2040 net-zero emissions."

USI's relentless pursuit of excellence underscores its position as a trailblazer in the field of power module products. By leveraging innovative technologies and unwavering commitment to sustainability, the company continues to drive positive change in the automotive industry, revolutionizing the landscape of xEVs.

About USI (SSE: 601231)

USI, Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., is a global leader in electronic design and manufacturing as well as a leader in the field of SiP (System-in-Package) technology. With Asteelflash and Hirschmann Car Communication, USI has 30 production and service locations across four continents of Asia, Europe, Americas and Africa, and offers customer diversified electronic products with D(MS)2 product services: Design, Manufacturing, Miniaturization, Industrial software and hardware Solutions, and material procurement, logistics and maintenance Services. USI is a subsidiary of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX). To learn more, please visit www.usiglobal.com and engage with us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.