UST to Train Over 25,000 Employees in Generative AI Technologies

Pioneering program will augment the abilities of UST's workforce while equipping them with cutting-edge skills and knowledge

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has launched a groundbreaking new initiative to train over 25,000 of its employees globally in Generative AI (GenAI) and provide opportunities for career advancement. This ambitious program builds on UST's long history in artificial intelligence (AI). It underscores its commitment to comprehensive workforce training and upskilling, keeping its talented personnel future-ready and always at the cutting edge of technological innovation.

The AI training program exemplifies UST's commitment to leveraging its considerable knowledge and expertise to maintain its leadership position in this rapidly evolving field. The program comes just months after the unveiling of UST AlphaAI, which consolidates the company's AI offerings to enhance business agility, streamline operations, and accelerate digital transformation journeys.

UST will offer a range of GenAI training programs that are specifically tailored to its employees and their different roles and responsibilities, improving efficiency while helping each employee reach their own unique potential. The comprehensive training program will build upon insights gained through UST's rich history of collaboration and partnership with distinguished AI researchers from renowned academic institutions such as the MIT Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence Laboratory and the Stanford Artificial Intelligence Laboratory. This legacy of close collaboration with leading researchers will help UST expand on its culture of continuous learning by bringing the latest academic breakthroughs to its workforce.

"Our comprehensive GenAI training initiative will set a new industry standard and bring over 25,000 employees up to speed on everything from foundational GenAI concepts to cutting-edge applications. Adaptable and customizable for each participant, the flexible training program provides hands-on experience with industry-leading tools and platforms like GitHub Copilot, setting our employees up for future success by ensuring that they can apply GenAI capabilities across diverse domains," said Sunil Balakrishnan, Chief Values Officer and Global Head – Development Centre Operations, UST.

"At UST, we recognize that the key to staying competitive in today's fast-paced digital landscape lies in the continuous upskilling of our workforce. As GenAI continues to revolutionize industries and transform business operations, we remain dedicated to equipping our employees with the tools and knowledge they need to leverage these cutting-edge technologies effectively," said Dr. Adnan Masood, Chief AI Architect, UST.

This pioneering GenAI training initiative exemplifies UST's commitment to fostering a dynamic, future-ready workforce that remains at the forefront of GenAI advancements. By further augmenting the talents of UST employees, the training program will drive innovation and create a meaningful impact for clients and partners alike.

About UST

For more than 24 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 30,000 employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com.

