UTGL Donates HK$650,000 to Advance Anti-Aging, Cardiovascular Health and Healthy Longevity Through Corporate Social Responsibility and Clinical Research

HONG KONG, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UniTrust Global Limited | UTGL announced a donation of HK$650,000 to Prime Healthcare Medical Services Limited in support of a clinical study on Enhanced External Counterpulsation (EECP). The donation reflects UTGL's long-term corporate vision of supporting local medical research, improving human health and well-being, and exploring cutting-edge anti-aging and regenerative technologies through corporate social responsibility.

The clinical study is titled "Efficacy and Dose-Response of Enhanced External Counterpulsation (EECP) on Blood Pressure in Pre-hypertension and Stage 1 Essential Hypertension: A Two-Phase, Randomized, Sham-Controlled Trial." It is expected to enrol 70 to 100 participants with pre-hypertension or Stage 1 essential hypertension and will adopt a two-phase, randomized, sham-controlled design to explore the potential impact and dose-response of EECP on blood pressure management. EECP is a non-invasive external therapy with established medical applications to improve blood flow and alleviate symptoms of chronic stable angina; its applicability and potential role in the study population require validation through rigorous clinical research.

The core narrative of this news release is that the clinical study targets pre-hypertension and Stage 1 essential hypertension; the research objective is to prudently explore potential improvements in hypertension; and improving hypertension is positioned as the starting point for obtaining important health signals. As a key indicator of cardiovascular health, blood pressure may provide clearer, more verifiable health signals at an early stage. Such signals can help society understand, in a more scientific manner, the connection between healthy longevity, chronic disease risk management, functional maintenance and technology innovation. UTGL emphasizes that this narrative is not a claim of EECP efficacy, but a responsible positioning of rigorous clinical research as a starting point for the broader vision of healthy longevity and regenerative technology.

Vision & Core Values

UniTrust Global Limited | UTGL believe that this study targeting pre-hypertension and Stage 1 essential hypertension is not only of meaningful reference value for the early management of chronic cardiovascular risk, but also closely aligns with UTGL's corporate vision of supporting the improvement of human health and well-being, and exploring cutting-edge anti-aging and regenerative technologies. Improving hypertension is the beginning of obtaining health signals; and health signals provide a more science-based direction for healthy longevity and anti-aging research."

The study is led by Dr. Lam Yat Yin. Dr. Lam is Chairman of Centre Medical Group, Director of Hong Kong Asia Heart Centre, a pioneer in structural heart disease intervention in the Asia-Pacific region, and co-developer of the LAmbre™ Left Atrial Appendage Occluder. UTGL believes that local clinical research led by specialists with deep experience in cardiovascular medicine and interventional therapy can help establish a more science-based discussion on healthy longevity and promote public understanding of preventive medicine, blood pressure health and life-science innovation.

Mr. Benjamin Leung, Chief Executive Officer of UTGL, and Mr. Derrick Wong, Managing Director of UTGL, represented the Company in supporting this research initiative. As a publicly licensed global private trust services specialist in Hong Kong, UTGL has long served high-net-worth clients, entrepreneurs and families, and understands that true long-term value lies not only in wealth and asset succession, but also in health, well-being and sustainable development for future generations. UTGL will continue to support research, education and community health initiatives with public value, guided by prudence, professionalism and a long-term perspective, while advancing evidence-based exploration from blood pressure health signals to a broader vision of healthy longevity.

About UniTrust Global Limited | UTGL

UniTrust Global Limited | UTGL is a publicly licensed global private trust services specialist in Hong Kong, operating under a government-bonded framework, dedicated to delivering premier asset protection and wealth administration services, while supporting community and human well-being through corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Media Contact

UniTrust Global Limited | UTGL

Website: www.utgl.net

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Medical Disclaimer

This news release is issued solely for corporate social responsibility and research-support information. It does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, treatment recommendation, medical service promotion or any guarantee of therapeutic outcome. Whether EECP is suitable for any individual must be assessed by qualified healthcare professionals based on individual circumstances. The clinical study described herein is pending completion and validation, and readers should not interpret any study hypothesis, potential benefit, health signal, anti-aging, regenerative technology or healthy-longevity narrative as an established therapeutic effect, treatment commitment, blood pressure reduction guarantee, life-extension effect or rejuvenation effect.

SOURCE UniTrust Global Limited | UTGL