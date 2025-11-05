UTM Rises to Top 25 in QS Asia University Rankings 2026

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) continues its upward trajectory in the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2026, advancing to the 25th position — its highest regional placement to date. This achievement positions UTM among the Top 2% of universities in Asia, surpassing 98.4% of institutions across the region.

Over the past decade, UTM has demonstrated a consistent and sustained rise in the regional rankings, reflecting its long-term commitment to excellence and innovation.

The milestone also reaffirms UTM's standing as one of Malaysia's premier research universities and a leading institution driving academic excellence, impactful research, and global collaboration. This year's edition assessed 1,526 institutions across Asia, including 48 from Malaysia, marking an expanded and increasingly competitive field.

Over the past decade, UTM has demonstrated a consistent and sustained rise in the regional rankings, reflecting its long-term commitment to excellence and innovation. From 61st place in 2015, the university broke into the Top 50 in 2018, reached the Top 40 by 2021, climbed to the Top 30 in 2025, and now proudly stands among Asia's Top 25. UTM's overall score has also shown significant improvement, increasing from 84.8 to 91.2 this year — one of the most notable gains among Malaysia's research universities. This progress mirrors the institution's strategic pursuit of quality through initiatives such as the UTM Global Plan and enVision UTM 2025.

In the 2026 edition, UTM continued to perform strongly across key indicators, with standout results that reinforce its academic and global stature. The university ranked #7 in Asia for International Research Network, underscoring its leadership in cross-border collaboration and research connectivity. UTM also achieved a 97.4 score in Academic Reputation, reflecting global recognition for excellence in teaching and scholarship, and a 97.8 score in Employer Reputation, highlighting sustained confidence in UTM graduates among industry leaders.

Commenting on the achievement, UTM Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mohd Shafry bin Mohd Rahim expressed gratitude to the entire UTM community for their dedication and collective effort. "Climbing to 25th in the QS Asia Rankings 2026 is a proud moment for UTM and for Malaysia. This progress reflects the dedication of our faculty, staff and students, who uphold integrity, adab, and the belief that technology must serve humanity. Our focus is not on the rankings themselves, but on what they represent — the sustained quality of our teaching, research, and innovation in nurturing responsible, future-ready talents for society," he said.

As UTM celebrates this milestone, the university moves forward with renewed purpose under the UTM ASCEND 2030 Strategic Plan, set to begin in 2026. The plan envisions UTM as a globally engaged, innovation-driven university committed to nurturing future-ready talent and advancing sustainable solutions for humanity. Upholding its motto "Kerana Tuhan untuk Manusia" (In the Name of God for Mankind) and its tagline "Innovating Sustainable Solutions". UTM remains steadfast in its mission to create impact that transcends borders, contributing to Malaysia's global reputation as a hub of knowledge, innovation, and excellence.

About Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM):

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) is a research-intensive public university specialising in engineering, science, and technology, with a growing international profile in sustainability, innovation, and the humanities. Established in 1904 and located in Johor Bahru and Kuala Lumpur, UTM is dedicated to producing global talents, impactful research, and meaningful partnerships that contribute to a more just and sustainable world.

SOURCE Universiti Teknologi Malaysia