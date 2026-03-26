UTM STRENGTHENS GLOBAL ACADEMIC REPUTATION IN QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT 2026

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) continues to bolster its global academic reputation with notable achievements following the release of the latest QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

UTM's overall performance reflects a promising upward trajectory across all Broad Subject areas. Notable improvements include Engineering & Technology (rising from #102 to #86), Natural Sciences (from #227 to #197), Social Sciences & Management (from #249 to #209), and Arts & Humanities (from #316 to #257).

This achievements reinforce UTM’s standing as a premier institution in engineering science and technology.

In the latest edition of the rankings, Petroleum Engineering and Architecture / Built Environment have both secured spots within the global Top 50. Petroleum Engineering climbed to 36th position (from 46th), while Architecture / Built Environment has advanced into the Top 50, moving up from the 51–100 position.

This achievements reinforce UTM's standing as a premier institution in engineering science and technology. Further strengthening its national leadership profile, UTM is now ranked #1 in Malaysia across four key disciplines:

Architecture / Built Environment

Mineral & Mining Engineering

Civil & Structural Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Additionally, UTM holds the #2 national rank for Electrical & Electronic Engineering and the Broad Subject area of Engineering & Technology, while Petroleum Engineering is ranked #3 in Malaysia, Several other disciplines maintained strong global standings within the Top 100, including Electrical & Electronic Engineering (#77), Chemical Engineering (#83), Civil & Structural Engineering (#51–100), and Mineral & Mining Engineering (#51–100). Meanwhile, other subject areas such as Computer Science & Information Systems (#130), Mechanical, Aeronautical & Manufacturing Engineering (#117), Chemistry (#184), Environmental Sciences (#115), and Materials Science (#113) all continued to improve within the global Top 200.

UTM Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ts. Dr. Mohd Shafry Mohd Rahim, stated that these achievements reflect the university's unwavering commitment to strengthening academic excellence, high-impact research, and strategic collaborations with industry partners and international institutions.

He noted that the success is the result of the collective efforts of the university community, including academicians, researchers, students, alumni, and global collaborators, all of whom remain dedicated to enhancing the quality of teaching, learning, and research.

This accomplishment aligns with the UTM ASCEND 2030 aspirations to reinforce the university"s position as a global technological university that drives innovation, research excellence, and talent development in support of national development and global societal well-being.

UTM remains committed to advancing academic and research excellence in line with its vision of becoming a globally renowned technological university that delivers innovative and sustainable solutions to future challenges.

About Univesiti Teknologi Malaysia

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) is a research-intensive public university specialising in engineering, science, and technology, with a growing international profile in sustainability, innovation, and the humanities. Established in 1904 and located in Johor Bahru and Kuala Lumpur, UTM is dedicated to producing global talents, impactful research, and meaningful partnerships that contribute to a more just and sustainable world.

SOURCE Universiti Teknologi Malaysia