UTP IS MALAYSIA'S NUMBER ONE UNIVERSITY IN TIMES HIGHER EDUCATION WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS 2025

SERI ISKANDAR, Malaysia, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP) has achieved a remarkable feat, becoming the first Malaysian university to secure its place within the 201-250 band in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025.

This significant leap of 100 places from its previous ranking of 301-350, positions UTP as the number one university in Malaysia and private university in ASEAN.

UTP is the first Malaysian university to be ranked within the 201-250 band in THE World University Rankings 2025.

Since 2017, UTP has steadily ascended the rankings, moving from the 601-850 band to the top 250 universities in the world today.

UTP's rise in the rankings is evidence of its unwavering focus on academic and research excellence, strong industry collaborations, and a commitment to producing future-ready graduates.

The university's emphasis on interdisciplinary learning and experiential education equips students with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.

UTP Vice Chancellor Professor Dato' Ir Ts Dr Mohamed Ibrahim Abdul Mutalib said, "This achievement is a source of immense pride for the entire UTP community. It reflects the steadfast dedication and commitment of our faculty, staff, students, and alumni. We express our gratitude to PETRONAS, industry partners, and academic collaborators who have contributed to UTP's achievements."

Mohamed Ibrahim further emphasised UTP's strategic focus on becoming a research-led university while maintaining its commitment to teaching excellence.

"Our extensive efforts to collaborate with industry and establish strong partnerships worldwide, coupled with increased translational research have enabled us to produce industry-demand and future-proof graduates. We are fostering resilience and inclusivity among our students, cultivating them to be innovative and globally engaged changemakers," he adds.

In line with its vision to become a leading energy and technology university by 2050, UTP is set to introduce a new innovative engineering programme that equips students with interdisciplinary skills for the future at the THE Campus Southeast Asia Live, organised by UTP, on 26 November 2024 in Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

Recognising the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and other cutting-edge technologies, UTP is adopting new teaching and learning methods to ensure its graduates possess the necessary attributes to thrive in the evolving landscape.

As UTP continues to navigate the challenges ahead, the university is focusing on impactful research, particularly in the areas of energy transition, future living, sustainability, and digitalisation.

"We are working diligently to ensure that our research is not only cutting-edge but also relevant, addressing global challenges and offering real-world solutions that can be commercialised. By doing so, we contribute to the betterment of society and the advancement of knowledge," Mohamed Ibrahim further adds.

For more information on UTP, please visit the website www.utp.edu.my

SOURCE Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP)