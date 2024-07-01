UTS secures its place in world top 100 rankings

SYDNEY, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Technology Sydney (UTS) has climbed to the 88th spot in the QS World University Ranking, achieving a new high and securing its position as one of the world's top universities.

UTS Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Andrew Parfitt, thanked the work of UTS staff, and said the impressive results reflect the university's commitment to high-impact research and a focus on positive social and environmental change.

The UTS campus sits within the thriving tech central hub in the heart of Sydney.

"The recognition we have received in these prestigious rankings is a result of our sustained commitment to research excellence as well as the development of beneficial industry partnerships that improve employment outcomes for our graduates.

"It is also pleasing to see our contribution to sustainability acknowledged. UTS leads the way in sustainability research, providing insights, technology and solutions in areas such as green energy, climate change, clean water and sanitation, to build a better future."

In the newly released Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2024, UTS has also been named equal 13th best performing university among 1,963 institutions globally, with a standout number one world ranking in a category assessing universities' capacity for partnership and collaboration.

Initiatives that figured in UTS's performance in the Impact Rankings 2024 result, particularly in Partnerships for the Goals included:

UTS's leadership of the RACE for 2030 initiative, a cooperative research centre for energy and carbon transformation

The Institute for Sustainable Futures (ISF) partnering with UNICEF to develop 21 country fact sheets on the self-supply of water in Asia and the Pacific

and the Pacific The One Earth Climate Model research project focusing on climate and energy pathways for Nepal

Collaboration with NGOs to tackle the SDGs through students and research programs, such as the UTS Soul program.

UTS retained its 9th place in Australia in the QS rankings, which measure a university's performance across research, learning experience, graduate employment outcomes, global engagement and sustainability.

