UtterUnicorn by Reluvate Technologies Selected for IMDA's Generative AI Sandbox Program

SINGAPORE, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reluvate Technologies is proud to announce that its innovative chatbot solution, UtterUnicorn, has been selected to participate in the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA)'s Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) Sandbox for SMEs. This initiative is designed to empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with cutting-edge GenAI technologies to enhance customer engagement and streamline operations.

UtterUnicorn distinguishes itself with its advanced Large Language Models (LLMs), providing SMEs with a tool that excels in understanding customer interactions, delivering accurate responses, and improving through continuous learning. This selection underscores the potential of UtterUnicorn to revolutionize how SMEs interact with their customers, offering 24/7 support and personalized engagement across various engagement channels such as Whatsapp, Facebook, or homepage.

Respond to customer enquiries in a timely manner or answer the most commonly asked questions across your own channels

The GenAI Sandbox launched in February 2024, by IMDA and Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG), is designed to assist Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in various sectors, including retail, education, and hospitality. It offers a grant covering up to 70% of the cost of products and services, alongside practical experience in deploying Generative AI (GenAI) technologies. These technologies aim to enhance the digital capabilities of these SMEs. Within the framework of this program, UtterUnicorn has been selected as one of the 13 vendors across purpose built customer engagement solutions and marketing and sales solutions.

Reluvate Technologies is excited for the opportunity to showcase UtterUnicorn's capabilities within the GenAI Sandbox. This initiative not only demonstrates the company's commitment to innovation but also aligns with Singapore's broader objectives to enhance the digital ecosystem and support SMEs in their digitalization journey. SMEs interested in exploring the transformative potential of UtterUnicorn and other GenAI solutions can contact Reluvate for more information and register for the IMDA sandbox program grant.

Contact

[email protected]

About Reluvate Technologies

Reluvate Technologies headquartered in Singapore, specializes in AI and automation solutions, driving digital transformation and enhancing business efficiency and customer engagement across industries. Learn more about UtterUnicorn here

About IMDA

The IMDA develops and regulates the infocomm and media sectors to create a dynamic ecosystem filled with growth opportunities through talent, research, innovation and enterprise. As a statutory board in the Singapore government, we seek to deepen regulatory capabilities for a converged infocomm media sector to safeguard the interests of consumers and foster pro-enterprise regulations. Apply for Advanced Digital Solutions grant here

SOURCE Reluvate Technologies