Uzum named among the world's top fintech companies by CNBC and Statista for the first time

Uzum, Uzbekistan's national digital ecosystem, has been included for the first time in the World's Top Fintech Companies 2026, compiled by CNBC in partnership with the global market research and analytics firm Statista. Uzum was recognized in the "Neobanking" category.

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The World's Top Fintech Companies by CNBC and Statista is one of the industry's most respected global benchmarks. It recognizes companies shaping the future of financial services through technology, innovation and scalable digital solutions. The "Neobanking" category covers next-generation digital financial services providers that deliver banking and banking-like services primarily through digital channels, without relying on traditional branch networks.

Uzum office

Uzum's inclusion among the world's leading fintech companies reflects the growing trust millions of users place in the company's digital financial solutions. An increasing number of people across Uzbekistan rely on digital services for everyday payments, shopping, personal finance management and access to banking services.

"This recognition is, above all, a testament to the fact that an ecosystem approach is transforming the everyday financial experience of millions of people. We are building an ecosystem that scales through a seamless user experience, where financial and everyday services are integrated into a single environment. This makes it easier for users to access the solutions they need while enabling us to continuously expand our product offering and make modern digital services available across the country. This approach has already led more than 6 million users to choose Uzum Bank cards, as the card has become a natural part of everyday interaction with the ecosystem rather than simply a payment instrument. We are creating a seamless digital experience in which financial services are embedded into daily life, allowing users to shop, pay, access installment financing, transfer money and use other services within a single ecosystem in just a few clicks.

By combining technology, convenience and an ecosystem-based model, we are able to scale our services rapidly, expand access to digital financial solutions, create new opportunities for entrepreneurs through embedded finance and contribute to the development of Uzbekistan's digital economy," said Djasur Djumaev, CEO and Founder of Uzum.

The list is based on Statista's comprehensive evaluation methodology, which combines general business performance indicators with category-specific industry KPIs tailored to each fintech segment. This approach enables companies to be assessed not only by their scale, but also by their operational performance, growth trajectory and level of digital maturity.

SOURCE Uzum Holding LTD