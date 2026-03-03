V Gallant Launches Malaysia's First GPU-Powered AI Workspace and Intelli-X, Expands AI Enablement in Malaysia

Grand launch of the V Gallant GPU Lounge and beta testing for Intelli-X, V Gallant's intelligence platform.

MoU signings with Khalifa Intelligence, UCSI College and Favoriot reinforce pathways for AI adoption, capability-building and deployment.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- V Gallant Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) launches its V Gallant GPU Lounge, Malaysia's first collaborative graphics processing unit (GPU)-powered workspace aimed at making hands-on AI development more accessible to builders and businesses.

The launch also featured the announcement of beta testing for Intelli-X, V Gallant's intelligence platform, as well as the signing of strategic partnership Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Khalifa Intelligence, UCSI College, and Favoriot.

At the launch of Malaysia’s first GPU-Powered AI Workspace and Intelli-X from left): Jason Thye, Chief Technology Officer of V Gallant; Dr. Chong Aik Lee, Chief Executive Officer of UCSI College; Dr. Mazlan Abbas, Chief Executive Officer of Favoriot; Dr. Chan Wai Mun, Chief Operating Officer of V Gallant; Yang Amat Mulia Dato’ Seri Dr. Tengku Baderul Zaman Ibni Almarhum Sultan Mahmud Al-Muktafi Billal Shah; Yang Amat Berbahagia To’ Puan Seri Wan Hidayah Wan Ismail, Managing Director of Khalifa Intelligence; and Audrey Liu, Chief Executive Officer of V Gallant.

"Today marks a major milestone for V Gallant in advancing the kind of AI adoption we want to see in Malaysia - practical, trusted and built around real-world needs. We are your AI transformer, and that means our focus is not only on enabling access to technology, but also on working closely with organisations as a consultative partner to reduce day-to-day manual workload through agentic automation, so teams can redirect capacity into growth priorities. The collaborations announced today reflect that commitment by strengthening market access, talent development and the broader pathways needed to scale adoption," said Dr. Chan Wai Mun, Chief Operating Officer of V Gallant.

Introducing the V Gallant GPU Lounge and Intelli-X

At the heart of the launch is the V Gallant GPU Lounge, an AI-focused workspace powered by high-performance GPUs, including the NVIDIA Blackwell. Built for researchers, enterprises and the wider tech community, this workspace offers on-demand compute access in a collaborative environment that supports learning, experimentation and community engagement.

Complementing the lounge is Intelli-X, V Gallant's ZeroTrace agentic AI and analytics assistant, now available for beta testing at the workspace. As an affordable, secure and enterprise-ready alternative to traditional business intelligence (BI) tools and general-purpose generative AI models, Intelli-X is designed to help organisations turn business data into usable insights through automated reporting, department-level intelligence, business data queries and workflow automation.

Strategic Partnerships to Strengthen AI Enablement

Reinforcing its commitment to ecosystem-building and practical AI adoption, V Gallant also formalised three partnerships through MoU signings:

Strategic Partnership MoU Signing with Khalifa Intelligence, supporting broader market access and collaboration opportunities, signed with Yang Amat Berbahagia, To' Puan Seri Wan Hidayah Wan Ismail, Managing Director of Khalifa Intelligence. Strategic Partnership MoU Signing with UCSI College, supporting education, applied learning and talent development initiatives, signed with Dr. Chong Aik Lee, Chief Executive Officer of UCSI College. Intelli-X Partnership MoU Signing with Favoriot, supporting implementation pathways and collaboration around deployment and integration, signed with Dr. Mazlan Abbas, Chief Executive Officer of Favoriot.

Together, these partnerships aim to strengthen the ecosystem for AI adoption by expanding access, building capability, and supporting real-world implementation pathways across sectors.

As part of the launch initiative, V Gallant is also introducing a limited-time offer of up to 20% off bookings for the GPU Lounge, enabling more builders and organisations to access the workspace and begin experimenting with AI in a hands-on environment. To find out more, please visit https://vgallant.ai/ or Whatsapp via https://wa.me/60183832498.

About V Gallant

V Gallant Sdn Bhd is a subsidiary of VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG), is a Malaysian-based provider of AI infrastructure, GPU-as-a-Service, and cybersecurity solutions. As an integrated artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and solutions company, V Gallant is dedicated to making advanced AI usable, scalable, and accessible for individuals, startups, and enterprises. At the heart of its mission is lowering technical and cost barriers that hinder broad AI adoption and deployment.

The company's ecosystem combines privacy-first analytics with flexible compute resources and hands-on engineering services. Key offerings include Intelli-X, a scalable analytics and intelligent insights platform; Compute-X, which delivers pre-configured GPU servers with flexible rent-to-own options; and the GPU Lounge, a collaborative workspace providing on-demand access to cutting-edge compute infrastructure. In addition, V Gallant's in-house consultancy team partners with clients to design, develop, and deploy tailored AI solutions backed by local engineering support.

Serving business and community needs across Malaysia and beyond, V Gallant democratises AI adoption through integrated infrastructure, shared resources, and innovative solutions that scale with organisational ambitions.

