Vaisala recognized in TIME Magazine's new World's Best Companies - Sustainable Growth study

BEIJING, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaisala takes 38th place in the first edition of World's Best Companies – Sustainable Growth ranking by TIME Magazine and Statista. From over three thousand companies assessed, 500 were selected to the final ranking based on revenue growth, financial stability, and taking care of the environment.

Vaisala, a global leader in measurement technology, has been recognized in the first edition of TIME's "World's Best Companies – Sustainable Growth" study. The study, conducted by TIME Magazine in collaboration with Statista, globally identifies companies that have shown outstanding performance in sustainable growth.

This recognition underscores Vaisala's dedication to being both profitable and good for the planet.

"As the climate is in an alarming state, it is our responsibility towards our stakeholders – owners, customers, colleagues, and the planet alike – to be a growing tech leader enabling climate action. For us, caring for the climate and driving sustainable growth go hand in hand, and it is a true honor to be recognized by TIME for precisely this combination," says Vaisala's President and CEO Kai Öistämö.

The analyst team at TIME and Statista commented on Vaisala's performance:

"With solid growth and very high marks in our financial stability metrics, Vaisala was high up in our rankings even before we included environmental data. However, driven by near-total green energy use, Vaisala received among the highest scores of any company in our ranking among our three measures of Scope 1 and 2 CO2 emissions absolute amount, carbon intensity, and carbon intensity compared to others in the industry."

"Overall, Vaisala not only placed first in sustainability (as well as overall score) among the Finnish companies we evaluated but also among the top 3% of companies in its sustainability score – an impressive accomplishment, especially for a manufacturing company," the analysts concluded.

About the World's Best Companies – Sustainable Growth ranking

The methodology for the study is based on three key dimensions: revenue growth, financial stability, and environmental impact. Companies were evaluated on their revenue growth from 2021 to 2023, financial health using metrics like long-term profitability, the Piotroski F-Score and Altman Z-Score, and key performance indicators in environmental impact, including carbon emissions (scopes 1, 2, and 3), energy and water usage, and waste management.

For more information about the study, please visit TIME website: https://time.com/collection/worlds-best-companies-sustainable-growth-2025/.

About Vaisala

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of over 2,300 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.vaisala.com

SOURCE Vaisala