Valtech Provides Biotechnology and Technology Startup Orientated Valuation Support

HONG KONG, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valtech Valuation has recently concluded valuations for several projects within the biotechnology and medical technology sector, specifically focusing on genetic engineering. We are honored to have been entrusted with providing valuation opinions to the management of Hong Kong-based and Singapore-based startups seeking private equity investments from international funds. Witnessing the initial success of numerous ambitious Hong Kong startups, Valtech is committed to supporting them throughout their expansion journey.

Our company has meticulously crafted a workflow and refined the presentation of valuations for startups to better align with the expectations of investors and founders. The consulting work at Valtech aims to strike a balance, offering the best service for independent price discovery when a startup plans a fundraising campaign or an investor seeks an unbiased evaluation of the founders' asking price. Valtech's approach to startup valuation involves conducting comprehensive research to identify and gather data on comparable deals relevant to the target. This research typically encompasses no fewer than hundreds of potentially relevant private deals and publicly traded companies with valuation metrics pertinent to the target.

Max Tsang, Director of Valtech, highlighted, "Companies in the biotechnology industry can be in the pre-clinical phase or different phases of clinical trials with a probability of success or failure. A standard valuation report focuses on discussions of assumptions and three major methodologies: the cost approach, market approach, and income approach. While suitable for financial reporting or independent statutory reporting, a standard valuation report may not suffice. Supplementary materials such as tables, charts, and graphical presentations can enhance the presentation and comprehension of the valuation for a typical startup."

As of today, Valtech professionals have contributed to multiple startup projects from HKSTP and Cyberport in Hong Kong, some of which have successfully completed Series A and later funding rounds. We take pride in being trusted valuation advisors who have worked with many fast-growing business stories in Hong Kong. In 2023, Valtech's directors were invited by HKSTP and INNOHK's representatives to deliver a talk to some of their startup members on valuation. Alongside basic concepts and key factors in valuation, Jimmy Wong, another Director of Valtech, shared advanced techniques such as roadmap on valuation, milestone-based market approach, and simulation-based valuations.

Valtech has also received commendation from an international pharmaceutical company for its remarkable dedication and delivery of profound valuation insights. Initially founded and based in Hong Kong, Valtech expanded into Singapore in 2023. With a well-designed consulting workflow, proprietary applications, and an ISO 9001 certified quality management system, our consulting team can now serve clients not only in Hong Kong but also in Mainland China, Singapore, and Southeast Asia. Valtech has successfully completed valuation projects for Middle East-based companies and US-listed firms.

Valtech's qualified team comprises members with PhDs, CPA (HKICPA), CFA, Chartered Valuation Surveyors of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, and valuers accredited with Business Valuation (ABV) by AICPA and CVA qualifications in Singapore. Valtech continues to expand into more markets by leveraging its valuation platform and recruiting local experts.

