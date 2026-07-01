Valuable Capital Group Announces Tickrs Clearing LLC Secures NYSE Arca Membership, Strengthening Global Capital Markets Infrastructure

HONG KONG, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valuable Capital Group Limited ("VCGL"), a global financial services group, announced that its U.S. subsidiary, Tickrs Clearing LLC, has successfully obtained membership with NYSE Arca, one of the leading electronic securities exchanges operated by NYSE.

The milestone represents a significant step in VCGL's continued expansion of its global capital markets infrastructure and reinforces the Group's commitment to developing secure, efficient, and technology-driven access to international financial markets.

Tickrs Clearing LLC is a U.S.-based clearing firm and FINRA member, providing clearing and related market infrastructure capabilities within the U.S. securities ecosystem. Through its NYSE Arca membership, Tickrs Clearing LLC strengthens its connectivity to the U.S. securities market ecosystem and further enhances VCGL's capabilities in supporting global investment access.

NYSE Arca is a leading fully electronic exchange platform operated by NYSE, offering advanced trading infrastructure across equities and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Membership enables eligible market participants to directly participate within the exchange environment and contributes to a more efficient and connected financial marketplace.

Commenting on the milestone, Jess Cheung, the co-founder and CEO of Valuable Capital Group Limited said,

"NYSE Arca membership represents a meaningful step in the continued development of Valuable Capital Group's global market infrastructure. As the Group expands its international footprint, this milestone reinforces its commitment to delivering seamless market access, operational excellence, and innovative investment solutions to clients worldwide."

The development builds upon VCGL's broader international growth strategy, following continued expansion across key financial jurisdictions. Through its regulated entities and technology-driven platforms, VCGL continues to invest in building a global ecosystem that bridges investors, markets, and financial opportunities.

With Tickrs Clearing US's NYSE Arca membership, VCGL further reinforces its commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and the development of world-class financial infrastructure.

About Valuable Capital Group Limited

Valuable Capital Group Limited (VCGL) is a comprehensive financial services company that provides integrated, cross-market, and multi-asset global investment services to individuals and corporations. VCGL has set up licensed entities in Hong Kong SAR, the United States, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and UAE gaining worldwide recognition from millions of users.

SOURCE Valuable Capital Group Ltd.