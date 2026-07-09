Valuable Capital Group Highlights Long-Term Commitment Behind Its Saudi Success at Gulf Connect Executive Exchange

HONG KONG, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valuable Capital Group Limited (VCGL), a comprehensive financial services group providing integrated, cross-market and multi-asset investment services worldwide, participated in the Gulf Connect Executive Exchange, an invitation-only forum held during Gulf Connect x LEAP East in Hong Kong. The event brought together business leaders, financial institutions and cross-border investment professionals to discuss the evolving economic relationship between Asia and the Gulf region.

Representing VCGL, Jess Cheung, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Valuable Capital Group, joined industry leaders in a panel discussion on "Capital-Asset System Rewiring," examining how trust, capital and financial infrastructure are reshaping collaboration between Asia and the Gulf, and what it takes to build sustainable cross-border partnerships.

Drawing on VCGL's first-hand experience in Saudi Arabia, Jess shared insights into what it takes to build a sustainable financial business in one of the world's fastest-growing capital markets.

"As investment between Asia and the Gulf continues to grow, businesses are increasingly asking how to build lasting partnerships rather than simply enter new markets. From our experience, long-term commitment, local understanding and consistently creating value are what ultimately earn trust and enable sustainable growth."

Jess noted that while opportunities across the Gulf continue to expand, lasting success requires more than capital. It depends on a deep understanding of local markets, regulatory environments and the ability to build trusted relationships over time—insights that VCGL has gained through years of operating in the region.

Today, VCGL operates licensed entities across Hong Kong SAR, the United States, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kazakhstan, providing integrated global investment services to millions of users worldwide. In Saudi Arabia, its subsidiary Sahm Capital has become one of the Kingdom's leading pure-online investment platforms, serving more than two million users and reflecting VCGL's long-term commitment to supporting the development of the local capital market.

Looking ahead, Jess highlighted that as economic cooperation between Asia and the Gulf continues to deepen, financial institutions with proven regional experience will play an increasingly important role in enabling cross-border capital flows and fostering long-term collaboration.

"As Asia and the Gulf become increasingly interconnected, financial institutions must do more than facilitate transactions. They need to bridge markets, regulatory environments and long-term relationships. Institutions with real regional experience are uniquely positioned to connect these dynamic markets and create lasting value for investors and businesses alike."

Building on its established presence across Asia and the GCC, VCGL will continue leveraging its regional expertise and integrated financial capabilities to deepen capital market connectivity, support institutional collaboration and create long-term value for investors and partners across both regions.

About Valuable Capital Group Limited

Valuable Capital Group Limited (VCGL) is a comprehensive financial services company that provides integrated, cross-market, and multi-asset global investment services to individuals and corporations. VCGL has set up licensed entities in Hong Kong SAR, the United States, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kazakhstan, gaining worldwide recognition from millions of users.

SOURCE Valuable Capital Group Ltd.