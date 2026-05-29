Australian Automotive Aftermarket Association recognises Valvoline's Restore & Protect engine oil as 2026 Most Innovative New Aftermarket Product (Performance)

BAULKHAM HILLS, Australia, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline™ Global Operations, The Original Engine Oil[i] and worldwide leader in automotive and industrial solutions announced that its Restore & Protect engine oil has been named 2026 Most Innovative New Aftermarket Product (Performance) winner at the Australian Auto Aftermarket Innovation Awards. Judged by industry experts, the awards highlight products delivering meaningful advancements for workshops, technicians and consumers across Australia and New Zealand.

Valvoline™ Restore & Protect Awarded 2026 Most Innovative New Aftermarket Product (Performance)

Recognised for its innovative formula and performance benefits, Restore & Protect is designed to help remove up to 99% of engine-killing deposits used as directed.* Launching in July 2024, Restore & Protect is the first engine oil designed to effectively restore a car's engine to perform like new.* The groundbreaking innovation continues to challenge traditional views of the role engine oil plays in engine care and is setting a new benchmark for performance in the industry.

"We are incredibly proud to see Restore & Protect recognised by the Australian automotive aftermarket industry," said Matt Shirt, Vice President and General Manager – Australia & New Zealand, Valvoline Global Operations. "This award reflects Valvoline's commitment to delivering innovative solutions that help meet the evolving needs of drivers and workshops, while continuing our long standing legacy of inventing the way forward."

Restore & Protect has quickly gained attention globally as a breakthrough innovation in engine care. Since launch, the product has continued to build momentum among consumers and industry professionals looking for advanced solutions to help maintain engine cleanliness and performance.

Link to the Product Pages with tiles:

https://www.valvolineglobal.com/en-au/restore-protect-synthetic-engine-oil-5w-30/

https://www.valvolineglobal.com/en-au/restore-protect-synthetic-engine-oil-10w-40/

About Valvoline™ Global Operations

Valvoline™ Global, being America's first branded engine oil, is powering the next generation of mobility through innovation for customers in 140+ countries and at more than 80,000 points of distribution. A worldwide leader in future-ready automotive and industrial solutions and best-in-class services for partners around the globe, our legacy of firsts spans 160 years.

With solutions available for every engine and drivetrain, from high-mileage and heavy duty to electric vehicles, Valvoline Global is inventing the way forward for mobility and beyond, expanding its heat transfer solutions to high performance computing.

Together with our parent company Aramco, one of the world's largest integrated energy and chemicals companies, we are driving unparalleled product innovation and sustainable business solutions for what the future holds – on and off the road.

Learn more by following us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Valvoline TM is a registered Trademark of Valvoline Global or its subsidiaries.

[i] All references to "The Original Engine Oil" in this article is referenced in the context of celebrating Valvoline's heritage as being America's First Motor Oil Brand

SOURCE Valvoline™ Global Operations