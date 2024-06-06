VanceAI PC Upgrades AI Photo to Sketch to Expand Its Cartoonization Functionality

HONG KONG, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VanceAI, the world's leading AI image processing tools provider, introduces an expanded Cartoonization function on its desktop client, VanceAI PC. The function, also referred to as AI Photo to Sketch, enables users to transform photos into line drawings.

Enhanced Creativity with AI Photo to Sketch

AI Photo to Sketch helps users transform photos into stunning line drawings, anime portraits, sketches, and stencils. VanceAI claims that it leverages deep learning technology and generative adversarial networks (GANs) to ensure lifelike results in seconds.

AI Portrait Transformer was released in 2022 as the first cartoonization function on VanceAI PC. It enables users to convert photographs into high-quality artistic animations with ease. Now, the introduction of AI Photo to Sketch expands the cartoon styles to give more inspiration for social media marketers, amateur artists, and bloggers who want to create unique content.

High-quality Cartoon Upscaling with AI

AI Image Upscaler, a leading AI product from VanceAI, excels at upscaling cartoons for different purposes. It offers a one-click solution to enhance photos by automatically increasing resolution, sharpening details, and fixing colors. Users can enlarge images from 2x, 4x, to 8x online. Notably, VanceAI PC features an offline-only 40x amplification option.

About VanceAI

VanceAI offers an even broader range of functionalities, encompassing up to 19 AI-powered tools. The most notable tools from VanceAI are as follows:

AI Image Enhancer: VanceAI Image Enhancer helps turn blurry or low-resolution photographs into high-quality images in one click.

AI Image Generator: This tool leverages advanced text-to-art algorithms to help users generate desired artwork through text prompts.

E-commerce Tools: VanceAI provides AI Background Generator, specifically tailored for e-commerce needs.

For more information, please visit VanceAI's official websites.

Contacts

Company: VanceAI Technology

Website: https://vanceai.com/

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE VanceAI Technology