SYDNEY, Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage (or Vantage Markets), an award-winning multi-asset broker, is excited to announce its collaboration with Bloomberg Media Studios to introduce a captivating and insightful video series called "The Vantage View". This collaboration brings together the expertise of Vantage Markets and the renowned credibility of Bloomberg Media, creating a unique series of in-depth analyses on key trends and outlooks within the economic landscape.

Vantage Australia collaborates with Bloomberg Media Studios for Inaugural Video Series "The Vantage View"

"The Vantage View" video series will feature quarterly episodes that provide audiences with valuable insights from influential voices and leading experts across various industries. Covering a wide range of trending political-economic topics, "The Vantage View" aims to keep the audiences informed about crucial developments that influence the global landscape. From the geopolitical ramifications of climate change policies to the impact of technological advancements like Artificial Intelligence on financial markets, the videos will delve into subjects that play a significant role in shaping our financial world.

Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy & Trading Officer at Vantage expressed his enthusiasm for this collaboration, adding, "This partnership exemplifies our shared commitment to delivering high-quality content and fostering thought-provoking discussions on critical topics. Combining Vantage Markets' expertise in financial services with Bloomberg's industry-leading journalism and global reach, 'The Vantage View' will become a trusted source of insights and analysis for a diverse range of listeners, including investors, professionals, and enthusiasts alike."

About Vantage

Vantage Global Prime Pty Ltd (ACN 157 768 566) ("Vantage") is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) AFSL no. 428901.

Vantage is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading CFD on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, Cryptocurrencies, and Bonds.

With more than 13 years of market experience, Vantage entities now have over 1,000 employees/personnel across more than 30 global offices.

Vantage is more than a broker; it provides a lightning-fast execution trading ecosystem, an intuitive mobile trading app, and a faster and simpler trading platform that enables clients to seize trading opportunities.

https://www.vantagemarkets.com/en-au/

About Bloomberg Media

Bloomberg Media is the world's leading multi-platform media company for business and finance, which draws on the editorial resources of more than 2,700 editorial professionals globally in more than 120 countries. Bloomberg Media is the consumer-facing media organization of Bloomberg L.P.

https://www.bloomberg.com/

Risk Warning: Trading derivatives carries significant risks. It is not suitable for all investors and if you are a professional client, you could lose substantially more than your initial investment. You have no entitlement, right or obligation to the underlying financial assets. Past performance is no indication of future performance and tax laws are subject to change. The information in this article is general in nature and doesn't take into account your personal objectives, financial circumstances, or needs. You should consider whether you're part of our target market by reviewing our Target Market Determination (TMD), read our Product Disclosure Statement (PDS), and other legal documents to ensure you fully understand the risks before you make any trading decisions. We encourage you to seek independent advice if necessary.

The use of information in this article is not intended for residents outside Australia or by any person in a country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

