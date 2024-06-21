Vantage Australia enhances its educational offerings with the launch of Vantage Academy Courses

SYDNEY, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning multi-asset broker, Vantage Markets , is pleased to introduce its latest educational courses, now available on Vantage Academy . This follows the momentum from Vantage's insightful video series, "The Vantage View".

The Vantage Academy Courses provide a comprehensive introduction to various financial instruments, such as shares, indices, and forex. Through engaging and easy-to-understand modules, interactive quizzes, infographics and videos, participants can delve into the world of trading with confidence. Beyond that, traders can apply their newfound knowledge in a simulated risk-free environment by utilising a free CFDs demo account to reinforce their learning.

These courses - currently covering Forex, Stock, and Index trading for beginners - mark the beginning of a broader curriculum expansion planned by Vantage to encompass a wider array of topics and skill levels in the future.

Jack Kelly, Head of Sales at Vantage Australia, recognises the challenges to learning about the financial markets, particularly among novice traders, "The Vantage Education Courses are a significant step forward in our commitment to trader education. By offering these resources, we aim to make the financial markets more approachable and provide our clients with the tools they need to succeed," he says.

These courses, along with the comprehensive suite of educational resources offered by Vantage Academy, including evergreen articles, market updates and analysis, webinars, e-books, beginner guides, and podcasts, reflect Vantage's commitment to empowering traders at every stage of their journey.

To explore the Vantage Education Courses and access these invaluable resources, visit Vantage Academy .

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 13 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

SOURCE Vantage