The Vantage View video series is made in collaboration with Bloomberg Media Studios.

SYDNEY, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning, multi-asset broker, Vantage Markets ("Vantage") is thrilled to announce the release of the third episode of its highly anticipated series, The Vantage View.

Vantage Australia presents latest insights on Sustainable Mobility in third episode of The Vantage View

Produced in collaboration with Bloomberg Media Studios, this latest episode delves into the transformative power and investment potential of Asia's electrified mobility landscape with a forward-looking focus on sustainable mobility. Viewers learn from Andrey Berdichevskiy, Partner & Associate Director at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), who leads the Southeast Asia Centre for Climate & Sustainability.

Berdichevskiy discusses the evolving dynamics of the global automotive industry, where the rapid adoption of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) is poised to reach a staggering 59% of total light-vehicle sales by 2035. Meanwhile, the global fleet of electric two-wheelers – used largely in Asia - is expected to triple by 2040, highlighting Asia's pivotal role in the EV transformation.

Berdichevskiy also identified a number of investment opportunities across the EV supply chain, from raw materials to battery component technology and charging infrastructure.

"We're pleased to present our third instalment of The Vantage View, made in collaboration with Bloomberg Media Studios, to provide viewers with valuable insights into the transformative possibilities of Asia's electrified mobility landscape," states Jack Kelly, Head of Sales at Vantage Australia.

"As the shift towards sustainable transportation gains momentum, this episode offers a timely examination of the investment potential and market dynamics driving the future of mobility."

Learn more about sustainable mobility on The Vantage View .

About Vantage

Vantage (or Vantage Markets) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 13 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @vantage

https://www.vantagemarkets.com/en-au/

About Bloomberg Media

Bloomberg Media is the world's leading multi-platform media company for business and finance, which draws on the editorial resources of more than 2,700 editorial professionals globally in more than 120 countries. Bloomberg Media is the consumer-facing media organization of Bloomberg L.P

https://www.bloomberg.com/

Vantage Global Prime Pty Ltd (ACN 157 768 566) ("Vantage"), located at 12/15 Castlereagh Street, Sydney, NSW, Australia, 2000, and is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) AFSL no. 428901.

Trading derivatives carries significant risks. It is not suitable for all investors and if you are a professional client, you could lose substantially more than your initial investment. When acquiring our derivative products, you have no entitlement, right or obligation to the underlying financial assets. Past performance is no indication of future performance and tax laws are subject to change. The information provided here, whether from a third Party or not, isn't to be considered as a recommendation, or an offer to buy or sell, or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security, financial product or instrument, or to participate in any particular trading strategy. Any reference to figures/statistics or numbers refers to the group of companies of Vantage.

You should consider whether you're a part of our target market by reviewing our Target Market Determination (TMD), read our Product Disclosure Statement (PDS), Financial Services Guide (FSG) and other legal documents to ensure you fully understand the risks before you make any trading decisions. We encourage you to seek independent advice if necessary.

SOURCE Vantage