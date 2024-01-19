Vantage Australia releases the latest hard-hitting episode of The Vantage View, discussing the circular economy

The video series is a collaborative effort between Vantage Markets and Bloomberg Media Studios

SYDNEY, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage (or Vantage Markets), an award-winning multi-asset broker, is thrilled to launch the second episode of the video series, The Vantage View, centred on the circular economy.

The Vantage View continues to break new ground, highlighting the latest key trends and thought-provoking subjects that are transforming the economic landscape, backed by research and support from Bloomberg Media Studios.

This episode features Dr Seeram Ramakrishna, Professor and Director of the Centre for Nanotechnology and Sustainability, National University of Singapore (NUS). Dr Ramakrishna explores the differences between the linear economy which the modern economy is based on, and the circular economy which potentially offers greater benefits to society.



Dr Ramakrishna delves into why companies within the financial sectors are adopting circular practices to diversify and mitigate long-term risks, while presenting ways in which retail investors can invest in the circular economy and make an impact with their dollars.

"The Circular Economy aligns with Vantage's ESG journey, enhancing our support for the UNHCR and the Vantage Foundation through sustainable business practices," said Jack Kelly, Head of Sales for Vantage Australia. "Circular economies, by lessening dependence on finite resources and mitigating supply chain vulnerabilities, can achieve enhanced resource security.

"These economies have the potential to generate new job opportunities in research, innovation, and education. Simultaneously, they empower consumers to make sustainable choices consistently. Our goal in discussing this topic is to encourage a re-evaluation of current lifestyles, inspiring lasting changes through revised assumptions and impacts."

Learn more about the circular economy on The Vantage View.

About Vantage

Vantage (or Vantage Markets) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 13 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

https://www.vantagemarkets.com/en-au/

About Bloomberg Media

Bloomberg Media is the world's leading multi-platform media company for business and finance, which draws on the editorial resources of more than 2,700 editorial professionals globally in more than 120 countries. Bloomberg Media is the consumer-facing media organization of Bloomberg L.P.

https://www.bloomberg.com/

Vantage Global Prime Pty Ltd (ACN 157 768 566) ("Vantage"), located at 12/15 Castlereagh Street, Sydney, NSW, Australia, 2000, and is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) AFSL no. 428901.

