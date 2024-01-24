SYDNEY, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning multi-asset broker Vantage (or Vantage Markets), has revamped its Indices product offering to make it more cost-effective for Index CFD traders.

As part of its revamp, Vantage will be introducing many more indices to its product lineup, starting with the Straits Times Index (STI) and the Taiwan Stock Exchange Index (TWSE). Both indices are popularly traded instruments that are also representative of their respective stock exchanges.

Vantage Australia revamps Indices product offering in 2024

Vantage's Index CFDs have been very well received, owing to its key competitive advantages, but now, traders stand to enjoy even greater benefits.

Leverage up to 20:1: Empowering traders with flexibility, Vantage allows its clients to amplify their trading potential with high leverage, enabling control over larger positions with a smaller capital investment. Traders should also be aware that higher leverage also means higher risk. While it can amplify potential profits, it also magnifies losses. Tighter spreads: With a competitive and open pricing structure, Vantage allows retail traders to enjoy some of the lowest spreads in the market, potentially reducing their trading costs by as much as 15%. Wide Range of Markets: Beyond providing indices from the US, Hong Kong ( China ) and Europe , Vantage's CFD offering also allows traders to explore opportunities in other instruments with a single account, to accommodate more trading and risk management strategies. Negative Balance Protection: Vantage is committed to providing traders with protection against losses exceeding their deposited funds account balance.

"At Vantage, our commitment to excellence has been unwavering," says Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy & Trading Officer, Vantage. "The expansion of our indices product offering reinforces our dedication to providing traders with a reliable and comprehensive trading experience that sets us apart from the competition."

For more information about Vantage's indices product offering, please visit https://www.vantagemarkets.com/en-au/trading/markets/indices-trading/

About Vantage

Vantage (or Vantage Markets) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 13 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

https://www.vantagemarkets.com/en-au/

Vantage Global Prime Pty Ltd (ACN 157 768 566) ("Vantage"), located at 12/15 Castlereagh Street, Sydney, NSW, Australia, 2000, and is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) AFSL no. 428901.

Disclaimer: The material provided here has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Whilst it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research we will not seek to take any advantage before providing it to our client. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information and therefore it shouldn't be relied upon as such. Any research provided does not have regard to specific financial situations, needs or investment objectives. Vantage accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. Consequently, any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. We advise any readers of this material to seek professional advice where necessary. Without the approval of Vantage, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn't permitted.

SOURCE Vantage