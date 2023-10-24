Vantage Collaborates with Bloomberg Media Studios to Launch Inaugural "The Vantage View" Video Series

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage (or Vantage Markets), an award-winning multi-asset broker, is excited to announce its collaboration with Bloomberg Media Studios to introduce a captivating and insightful video series called "The Vantage View". This collaboration brings together the expertise of Vantage Markets and the renowned credibility of Bloomberg Media, creating a unique series of in-depth analysis on key trends and outlooks within the economic landscape.

"The Vantage View" video series will feature quarterly episodes that provide audiences with valuable insights from influential voices and leading experts across various industries. Covering a wide range of trending political-economic topics, "The Vantage View" aims to keep the audiences informed about crucial developments that influence the global landscape. From the geopolitical ramifications of climate change policies, to the impact of technological advancements like Artificial Intelligence on financial markets, the videos will delve into subjects that play a significant role in shaping our financial world.

Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy & Trading Officer at Vantage expressed his enthusiasm for this collaboration, adding, "This partnership exemplifies our shared commitment to delivering high-quality content and fostering thought-provoking discussions on critical topics. Combining Vantage Markets' expertise in financial services with Bloomberg's industry-leading journalism and global reach, 'The Vantage View' will become a trusted source of insights and analysis for a diverse range of listeners, including investors, professionals, and enthusiasts alike."

