HANOI, Vietnam, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The copy trading landscape is evolving rapidly, with retail investors in various markets increasingly exploring ways to participate in financial markets. Platforms that combine robust infrastructure with a vibrant ecosystem of signal providers are uniquely positioned to capture market share.

Vantage Expands Copy Trading Ecosystem as Demand for Automated Trading Grows

Vantage , a global multi-asset trading platform, continues to expand its copy trading ecosystem, offering traders and signal providers a seamless way to mirror top-performing traders in real time. The platform's secure infrastructure and access to diverse asset classes make it a trusted choice for participants across multiple markets.

The adoption of copy trading has accelerated across strategic markets, fueled by demand for accessible, automated trading solutions. With competitors consolidating or exiting certain regions, traders are exploring alternative platforms that provide reliability, transparency, and earning potential.

Vantage continues to expand its copy trading ecosystem and offers platform features for traders and signal providers. With a growing community of over 600,000 copiers and nearly 100,000 signal providers, Vantage continues to expand its copy trading ecosystem across key market regions, offering several unique features:

Daily updates and settlements allow participants to track activity efficiently.

Flexible leverage options support traders in managing their trading approach effectively.

Multi-tier IB structure encourages collaboration and growth within the ecosystem.

Signal providers can share strategies and insights with followers, contributing to a thriving community while leveraging Vantage's infrastructure to reach a wider audience.

Vantage's copy trading ecosystem has also earned repeated recognition, receiving the "Best-in-Class Social Copy Trading" award from Forexbrokers.com for six consecutive years (2021–2026). This track record reinforces Vantage's commitment to providing a reliable, innovative, and user-focused trading experience.

By offering a scalable, secure, and transparent environment, Vantage supports traders and signal providers to explore new opportunities while fostering a vibrant ecosystem of partners. As adoption continues to grow in key market regions, Vantage remains focused on providing advanced technology, flexible trading options, and a connected ecosystem that meets the evolving needs of participants.

To learn more about Vantage's award-winning services, visit Vantage Markets. Services may not be available in all jurisdictions.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 16 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a reliable trading platform, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that provides clients access to trading opportunities.

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RISK WARNING: CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Ensure you understand the risks before trading.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. It is not intended for residents of jurisdictions where CFD trading is restricted or prohibited.

SOURCE Vantage