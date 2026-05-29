VANTAGE FOUNDATION × TOUCHING LIVES CLUB

Community Outreach at Victory Old Folks Home, Puchong

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Victory Old Folks Home in Puchong, Malaysia, a karaoke session turned into something more than entertainment. An elderly resident, initially quiet in her wheelchair, began tapping her fingers to the music. By the second song, she was singing along. By the third, volunteers had pulled her up to dance.

This was the scene that defined a recent community outreach initiative led by Vantage Foundation in collaboration with Touching Lives Club — a programme built on the belief that dignity and joy are as essential as daily necessities.

Vantage Foundation Brings Smiles and Support to Residents of Victory Old Folks Home in Malaysia

More Than Supplies

Victory Old Folks Home houses over 100 elderly residents and children, supported by a small team of dedicated caretakers. Vantage Foundation sponsored and distributed essential supplies including nutritional beverages, hygiene products, cleaning materials, and fresh food to support the home's operational needs.

But the team understood that a carton of eggs feeds a body for a week. A conversation feeds a soul for much longer.

Building Connections

The day's programme included meal distributions, karaoke sessions, and fellowship activities designed to foster genuine interaction between volunteers, residents, and children. Volunteers spent time in one-on-one conversations with elderly residents, listening to stories, sharing laughter, and creating moments of warmth that extended beyond the scheduled activities.

"Community support is not just about what you bring in your hands — it's about what you bring in your presence," said a representative from Vantage Foundation. "When an 80-year-old remembers your name, that's the real impact."

A Shared Commitment

The initiative reflects Vantage Foundation's broader vision: not merely to donate, but to show up. By partnering with Touching Lives Club — a Malaysia-based charitable organisation focused on underprivileged communities, elderly individuals, and vulnerable groups — the Foundation continues to channel its resources into fostering human potential and revitalising societies at the ground level.

The outreach was made possible through the participation of volunteers and partners who engaged directly with residents throughout the programme, reinforcing a community-driven approach to social impact.

About Vantage Foundation

The Vantage Foundation is a trusted partner for change. Established with a vision to reshape communities globally, the Foundation channels its passion and expertise into fostering human potential and revitalising societies. With each project undertaken, Vantage Foundation works to create positive social impact and support a brighter, more inclusive future.

About Touching Lives Club

Touching Lives Club is a Malaysia-based charitable organisation focused on supporting underprivileged communities, elderly individuals, children, and vulnerable groups through welfare assistance, community outreach programmes, and volunteer-driven initiatives. The organisation regularly collaborates with partners and volunteers to organise charitable activities aimed at creating meaningful social impact and fostering compassion within local communities.

SOURCE Vantage Foundation