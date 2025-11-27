HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The UEF Korea–Vietnam Global Capstone Design Competition 2025 concluded with remarkable success, uniting students from Vietnam and South Korea in a dynamic exchange of ideas, innovation, and cultural collaboration. As a key sponsor of the competition, Vantage Foundation proudly supported this cross-border initiative alongside 8 Vietnamese universities and 11 Korean universities, reaffirming its commitment to empowering future leaders in the region.

Vantage Foundation Celebrates Innovation and Cultural Exchange at UEF Korea-Vietnam Global Capstone Design Competition 2025

The Opening Ceremony on November 25 welcomed representatives from participating institutions, distinguished guests, and student teams. Opening remarks were delivered by:

Mr. Kwon Heung-soon, Director, RISE Daejeon Center

Prof. Lee Jong-won, Hanbat University

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nhan Cam Tri, Vice-Rector, University of Economics & Finance (UEF)

This year's competition was co-hosted by a strong consortium of educational institutions, including top Vietnamese universities such as University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City (UEH), Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HUTECH), and others, as well as leading Korean universities such as Hanbat National University, Daedeok University, Daejeon University, and more. Their participation underscores the growing academic cooperation between Vietnam and Korea.

During the ceremony, Adam Siew, Vice President of Business Development at Vantage, was invited on stage to receive a Token of Appreciation from the organisers in recognition of Vantage Foundation's continued support for educational development initiatives. The opening event concluded with the formal introduction of the 19 competing teams representing diverse academic fields and institutions across both countries.

The competition took place on November 26, where student teams presented their Capstone projects across various innovation categories. These projects were evaluated by a panel of academic leaders and industry professionals appointed by the participating universities.

The Closing Ceremony featured a keynote speech by Adam Siew, who commended the students for their creativity, resilience, and collaborative spirit. He also presented awards to two student groups: Group 1, comprising students from Pai Chai University (Korea) and Thu Dau Mot University (TDMU, Vietnam); and Group 2, comprising students from Chungnam National University (Korea) and the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City (UEH, Vietnam). His participation underscored the Vantage Foundation's commitment to empowering youth and fostering skill development.

Steven Xie, Executive Director of Vantage Foundation, highlighted the significance of the foundation's ongoing support for cross-border educational programmes: "At Vantage Foundation, we believe that nurturing young talent is one of the most impactful ways to contribute to long-term social and economic progress. This competition showcases the power of collaboration, students from Vietnam and Korea coming together to transform ideas into meaningful solutions. We are proud to play a part in enabling these opportunities and strengthening the academic ties between our two countries."

The event concluded with a Gala Dinner featuring cultural performances, networking opportunities, and a lucky draw for students and partners, further deepening the spirit of friendship between Vietnam and Korea. Through its sponsorship and active participation, Vantage Foundation continues to support programmes that inspire innovation, foster academic exchange, and empower the next generation of global leaders.

Vantage Foundation

Vantage Foundation is an independent charitable organization launched at the McLaren Technology Centre in the UK in 2023. The foundation has partnered with organisations worldwide, including Grab Indonesia, the iREDE Foundation in Nigeria, Teach for Malaysia, and Instituto Claret in Brazil, to drive impactful social initiatives.

For more information, please visit www.vantage.foundation

SOURCE Vantage Foundation