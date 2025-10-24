Vantage Foundation Strengthens Commitment to Youth Development through Partnership with UEF for Korea-Vietnam Global Capstone Design Competition 2025

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Foundation has officially partnered with the University of Economics and Finance (UEF) to sponsor the Korea–Vietnam Global Capstone Design Competition 2025, reinforcing its commitment to empowering young talent and supporting Vietnam's next generation of innovators.

Through this collaboration, Vantage Foundation connects students from Vietnamese and Korean universities to develop practical, creative solutions addressing real-world challenges in business and technology.

The signing ceremony was attended by Mr. Steven Xie, Executive Director of Vantage Foundation, who emphasized the Foundation's long-term commitment to education and sustainable development in Vietnam. "At Vantage Foundation, we believe that investing in youth is investing in the future," said Mr. Xie. "Our partnership with UEF is built on shared values — to create meaningful, lasting impact by equipping students with skills, confidence, and opportunities to succeed in a global environment."

Representing Vantage Vietnam, Mr. Floyd, Head of Business Development Vietnam, signed the partnership agreement alongside Dr. Nhan Cam Tri, Vice President of UEF, and Ms. Nguyen Thai Ha, Vice Director of the Enterprise Cooperation Center. Together, they reaffirmed the importance of industry–academia collaboration in nurturing future leaders and innovators.

This initiative reflects Vantage Foundation's ongoing mission to drive positive social impact through education, youth development, and community engagement. By combining global expertise with a deep respect for Vietnam's local culture and development priorities, Vantage Foundation aims to inspire meaningful progress that extends beyond the classroom.

The Foundation's support for UEF marks another step in its growing presence in Vietnam and the wider Southeast Asia region, empowering communities through education and building bridges between global and local innovation.

Vantage Foundation

Vantage Foundation is an independent charitable organization launched at the McLaren Technology Centre in the UK in 2023. The foundation has partnered with organisations worldwide, including Grab Indonesia, the iREDE Foundation in Nigeria, Teach for Malaysia, and Instituto Claret in Brazil, to drive impactful social initiatives.

For more information, please visit www.vantage.foundation

SOURCE Vantage Foundation