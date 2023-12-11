Vantage Markets Australia Announces Triple Wins at the 2023 Professional Trader Awards

SYDNEY, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-asset broker, Vantage (or Vantage Markets), is honoured to announce it has received three prestigious accolades at the 2023 Professional Trader Awards, reaffirming its standing as an industry leader in the brokerage space for professional traders.

For 2023, Vantage received the "Best Professional Trading App" award, the "Best Professional Trading Platform" award, and the "Most Trusted Broker" award.

This marks the second consecutive year that Vantage has claimed top honours at the Professional Trader Awards. In 2022, Vantage won the accolades for "Best Trading Platform" and "Best Trading App", solidifying its reputation for delivering cutting-edge solutions to professional traders consistently.

Hosted by renowned awards organisation Holiston Media, the Professional Trader Awards is now in its fifth year. The recognition received from these voter-led awards was particularly significant, as the 2023 edition of the awards had witnessed unprecedented participation, with over 11,500 votes cast by 1,900 unique voters. This record-breaking engagement reflects the industry's recognition of the exceptional standards set by top brokers like Vantage.

Jack Kelly, Head of Sales for Vantage Australia, said "Receiving these distinguished awards for another year is a matter of great pride for us. This honour reflects the unwavering commitment and exceptional effort of the entire Vantage team. Our dedication to innovation, ensuring client satisfaction, and providing an optimal trading experience has been constant. These awards serve not only as recognition of our achievements but also as a catalyst to aim even higher in our future endeavours."

To our valued clients at Vantage, your unwavering trust has been a key element in our journey to success. We are immensely grateful for your steadfast support and loyalty," added Kelly. "We want to extend our deep appreciation to Holiston Media and the Professional Trader Awards team for their outstanding contribution to enhancing the professional trading industry's standards. Their dedication and excellent work has not gone unnoticed," he concluded.

About Vantage

Vantage Global Prime Pty Ltd (ACN 157 768 566) ("Vantage") is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) AFSL no. 428901.

Vantage is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading CFD on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, Cryptocurrencies, and Bonds.

With more than 13 years of market experience, Vantage entities now have over 1,000 employees/personnel across more than 30 global offices.

Vantage is more than a broker; it provides a lightning-fast execution trading ecosystem, an intuitive mobile trading app, and a faster and simpler trading platform that enables clients to seize trading opportunities.

Risk Warning: Trading derivatives carries significant risks. It is not suitable for all investors and if you are a professional client, you could lose substantially more than your initial investment. You have no entitlement, right or obligation to the underlying financial assets. Past performance is no indication of future performance and tax laws are subject to change. The information in this article is general in nature and doesn't take into account your personal objectives, financial circumstances, or needs. You should consider whether you're part of our target market by reviewing our Target Market Determination (TMD) and reading our Product Disclosure Statement (PDS), and other legal documents to ensure you fully understand the risks before you make any trading decisions. We encourage you to seek independent advice if necessary.

The use of information in this article is not intended for residents outside Australia or by any person in a country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

