SYDNEY, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-asset broker, Vantage Markets ("Vantage") is proud to announce its recognition as the Top Overall Broker - Australia by Daytrading.com. This esteemed accolade underscores Vantage's commitment to excellence and its dedication to providing unparalleled trading experiences to its clients.

Vantage Markets Named Top Overall Broker for Australia by Daytrading.com

Daytrading.com, a renowned platform for traders worldwide, rigorously assesses brokers based on various essential criteria tailored to meet the needs of Australian traders. To date, Daytrading.com has reviewed over 450 brokers and identified the top three best online brokers for Australian traders. Vantage emerged as the top choice, surpassing competitors in key areas such as speed of execution, regulatory compliance, customer support, and more.

This prestigious accolade from Daytrading.com adds to Vantage's track record of success. For 2022 and 2023 Vantage was honoured for Best Broker and Best Customer Support in the Australian market at the Ultimate Fintech (UF) APAC Awards. These awards recognise Vantage's commitment to enhancing its platforms and client support offerings. Additionally, Vantage received the prestigious Best CFD Broker – Australian award from Business Tabloid, further validating its standing within the industry.

"We are deeply honoured to receive this recognition from Daytrading.com," said Jack Kelly, Head of Sales for Vantage Australia. "This acknowledgment reaffirms our absolute commitment to serving the needs of Australian traders. We are proud to provide a platform that prioritises speed, reliability, and regulatory compliance, empowering our clients to navigate the markets with confidence."

Vantage Australia's strategic long-term partnerships have significantly bolstered its capacity to offer industry-leading trading experiences. Initiated in 2023, its partnership with PayPal has notably enhanced convenience and security for clients by providing a seamless payment option. Moreover, the broker's ongoing partnership with Trade With Precision ensures the provision of comprehensive trading education resources , empowering traders with the necessary knowledge and tools to thrive in the dynamic world of online trading.

Beyond trading, Vantage actively contributes to social causes. Just last year, the company made a generous donation of USD 100,000 to UNHCR's Supporting Refugees in Australia Programme , demonstrating its dedication to supporting communities in need.

About Vantage

Vantage (or Vantage Markets) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 13 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @vantage

https://www.vantagemarkets.com/en-au/

Vantage Global Prime Pty Ltd (ACN 157 768 566) ("Vantage"), located at 12/15 Castlereagh Street, Sydney, NSW, Australia, 2000, and is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) AFSL no. 428901.



