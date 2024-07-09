VantageTrading Publishes Latest "Offshore Broker Popularity Ranking" on Vantage Media

CASTRIES, St. Lucia, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VantageTrading has released the July 2024 edition of its "Offshore Broker Popularity Ranking" on its internet media platform, Vantage Media ( https://www.vantagetradings.com/media/ ), based on a survey conducted with active FX traders.

Recommended Offshore FX Broker Comparison Ranking

https://www.vantagetradings.com/media/fx-offshore-broker-recommend-ranking/

Offshore FX Broker Comparison Ranking

This ranking is based on a survey asking active FX traders, "Which offshore FX broker do you currently use as your main account?"

Survey Overview:

Participants: Active FX traders

Active FX traders Number of Respondents: 410

410 Survey Period: June 1, 2024 , to June 22, 2024

, to Question: "Which offshore FX broker do you use as your main account?"

Based on the responses from 410 active FX traders, the popular brokers and their vote percentages are as follows:

XMTrading: 229 votes (55.9%)

FXGT: 42 votes (10.2%)

BigBoss: 24 votes (5.9%)

TitanFX: 22 votes (5.4%)

Bybit: 18 votes (4.4%)

Exness: 13 votes (3.2%)

Vantage: 12 votes (2.9%)

iFOREX: 12 votes (2.9%)

ThreeTrader: 8 votes (2.0%)

AXIORY: 6 votes (1.5%)

IronFX: 6 votes (1.5%)

SwiftTrader: 5 votes (1.2%)

TradeView: 4 votes (1.0%)

easyMarkets: 3 votes (0.7%)

Axi: 2 votes (0.5%)

The survey results reveal that XMTrading is the most popular FX broker among traders, with over half using it as their main account.

Additionally, brokers offering account opening bonuses or deposit bonuses have gained significant popularity.

Offshore FX Brokers' Account Opening Bonuses

https://www.vantagetradings.com/media/no-deposit-bonus/

Offshore FX Brokers' Deposit Bonuses

https://www.vantagetradings.com/media/deposit-bonus-comparison/

Vantage Trading is an online broker that offers CFD trading on various financial products, including FX, indices, stocks, and ETFs. With consistently competitive spreads, you can trade CFDs at lower costs. Start your online CFD trading with Vantage Trading today.

Company Overview:

Company Name: Vantage Prime Trading Limited

Vantage Prime Trading Limited URL: https://www.vantagetradings.com/

https://www.vantagetradings.com/ Location: 10 Manoel Street, Castries , St. Lu cia

10 Manoel Street, , St. Lu Main Business: Providing a trading platform for CFDs on FX, indices, stocks, ETFs, etc.

SOURCE Vantage Prime Trading Limited